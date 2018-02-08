Spring/Break Art Show Announces Seventh Edition Venue and Curators

Spring/Break Art Show has announced that its seventh edition will take place from March 6 to March 12 at 4 Times Square in Manhattan, and will include more than one hundred curators from Tokyo, Mexico City, Santo Domingo, Johannesburg, Toronto, and Lagos, as well as New York City and Los Angeles. Participants will address the fair’s “Stranger Comes to Town” theme, which is based on the proverb “There are only two stories: a hero goes on a journey; a stranger comes to town.” Organized by The They Co., which was founded by Andrew Gori and Ambre Kelly in 2009, Spring/Break Art Show offers free experimental exhibition spaces for independent curators to exhibit works by emerging and mid-career artists. Like many of its past editions, this year’s Spring/Break Art Show will occur during the same week as the Armory Show.

This will be the second year in a row that 4 Times Square—formerly known as the Condé Nast Building—hosts the annual exhibition platform, which is held at atypical New York spaces. According to the fair, this year’s exhibition will explore “foreign-ness, migration, assimilation, and the alchemy of the Other through territory, technology, and time."

Here is the full list of participating curators:

101/Exhibit

Adam Parker Smith

Alaina Simone

Alana-lynn Berglund + Austin Pratt + Tom Wixo Alexandra Fanning, Alison Sirico, Ambre Kelly + Andrew Gori

Amanda McDonald Crowley

Amy Kisch

Anastasia Voron

Andrea Morena + Kaitlyn Ward

Anna Kustera

Anna Zorina Gallery

Anthony Haden Guest

Arielle de St. Phalle + Taylor Ro

ArtBridge Projects

ARTSLANT

Asha Veal Brisebois

Azu Nwagbogu

Baris Gokturk

Brigitte Mulholland

Brooke Nicholas

C. Finley

Cade Tompkins Projects

Calli Moore

Calvin Burton

Castor Gallery

Chad Stayrook + Julia Oldham

Ché Morales

Christine Miele

Chashama

Dan Halm

Danny Orondorff

David Packer

Debbi Kenote + Til Will, Devra Freelander + Hilliary Gabryel + Claire Lachow

Diana Ayala-Carrillo

Dustin Yellin

Emily Davidson + Sam Strand

Equity Gallery

Eric Sutphin

Erik Patton

Erin Joyce

Fiona Eltz

Gabriel Barcia-Colombo

Gavin Runzel

Gregorio Cámara

Harvestworks/Thoughtworks Arts

Heather Bhandari + Courtney Colman + Steven

Sergiovanni

Helen Toomer

Henriette Noermark

Howl! Happening

Ian Etter, InLiquid Art + Design

Irina Makarova + Alison Sirico, Isaac Aden + Joseph Ayers

Jac Lahav

Jacob Rhodes + Alissa Polan + Kristen Racaniello + Rachel Frank

Jerelyn Huber

Jessica Mensch + Rachelle Dang

Jessica Wallen

John Wolf

Justin DeDemko

Kara Brooks

Kari Adelaide + Max Razdow

Karin Bravin

Katya Valevich

Koki Arts

Kristin Sanken

Ksenia M. Soboleva

Kyle Hittmeier

Laura Bloom

Laura O’Reilly + Alessandra DeBenedetti + Regina Harsanyi

Lee Wells + Erica Ensminger

Liz Collins

Lynn Sullivan + Dominic Nurre

Mari Spirito

Maria Dubon + Mary Ehni

Maria Kozak + Jane LeFarge Hamill

Marie-Salomé Peyronnel

Mark Joshua Epstein + Will Hutnik

Marly Hammer + John Richie

Martina D’Amato + Elizabeth Fodde-Reguer

Maureen Sullivan + John Zinonos

Melinda Wang

Michael Buckland

Michael Gaughran

Naomi Lev

Natalie Kates + Amanda Uribe

Natasha Becker

New Art Projects

Nicholas Cueva

Nicolas Ulloa

Norte Maar

Oklahoma Contemporary

Patrice Helmar

Patrick Mohundro + Anna Tome + Emily Janowick + Jack Barrett

projects+gallery

Queenie Wong

Ramsay Kolber

Raphael Guilbert

Rémy + Kelsey Bennett

Sara Driver

Sarah Potter

Sarah Walko

Silas von Morisse Gallery

SOIL

Son Kit + Sharina Gordon

Trevor King + Clara McClenon

The Untitled Space

Vivian Chui

Wai Ying Zhao

Yulia Topchiy

Zahra Sherzad