Spring/Break Art Show Announces Seventh Edition Venue and Curators
Spring/Break Art Show has announced that its seventh edition will take place from March 6 to March 12 at 4 Times Square in Manhattan, and will include more than one hundred curators from Tokyo, Mexico City, Santo Domingo, Johannesburg, Toronto, and Lagos, as well as New York City and Los Angeles. Participants will address the fair’s “Stranger Comes to Town” theme, which is based on the proverb “There are only two stories: a hero goes on a journey; a stranger comes to town.” Organized by The They Co., which was founded by Andrew Gori and Ambre Kelly in 2009, Spring/Break Art Show offers free experimental exhibition spaces for independent curators to exhibit works by emerging and mid-career artists. Like many of its past editions, this year’s Spring/Break Art Show will occur during the same week as the Armory Show.
This will be the second year in a row that 4 Times Square—formerly known as the Condé Nast Building—hosts the annual exhibition platform, which is held at atypical New York spaces. According to the fair, this year’s exhibition will explore “foreign-ness, migration, assimilation, and the alchemy of the Other through territory, technology, and time."
Here is the full list of participating curators:
