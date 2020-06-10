Stedelijk Appoints Yvette Mutumba and Adam Szymczyk as Curators at Large

Yvette Mutumba, the cofounder and editor in chief of the magazines Contemporary And (C&) and Contemporary And America Latina (C& AL), and Adam Szymczyk, the former director of the Kunsthalle Basel, have joined the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam as curators at large. The newly created positions, which have a minimum term of two years, were established to bring different global perspectives to the institution and to help it engage with a multiplicity of narratives. Stedelijk director Rein Wolfs said that Mutumba and Szymczyk “will be key figures in reshaping the Stedelijk into a different kind of museum, one that is equipped to respond to a changed world.”

According to a release, the curators were chosen based on their “strong views on globalization, decolonization, and the relevance of art institutions in this context.” Previously, Mutumba served as a curator at the Weltkulturen Museum in Frankfurt, where she curated and cocurated shows on contemporary art from Africa and its global diaspora, including “El Hadji Sy: Paintings, Performance, Politics” (2015) and “A Labour of Love” (2015–16). Based in Basel and Zurich, Szymczyk is a curator, author, and cofounder of the Foksal Gallery Foundation in Warsaw. He also served as artistic director of Documenta 14 (2017), cocurator of the fifth Berlin Biennale for Contemporary Art (2008), and most recently, as a lecturer at the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna.

Commenting on her appointment, Mutumba said: “In this current moment, which ferociously amplifies the uncertainty, pain, and disruption caused by systemic racism and ignorance, many cultural institutions in Europe and the United States are aligning themselves in solidarity with the cause. This can only be the beginning of the work that needed to be done already many decades ago. The Stedelijk Museum decided to take the first steps in that direction.”

