Stefan Edlis (1925–2019)

Chicago–based collector, philanthropist, and plastics mogul Stefan Edlis has died. He was ninety-four years old. Edlis and his wife, Gael Neeson, were long-time patrons of postwar and contemporary art, including the work of Jeff Koons, Jasper Johns, Robert Rauschenberg, Gerhard Richter, and Andy Warhol, among others. Edlis had been a trustee of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago (MCA) since 1981.

Edlis was born in Vienna in 1925, and emigrated to the US in 1941 to escape the Nazi occupation. After working various factory and tool-making jobs, he was drafted to the navy in 1943 and served at Iwo Jima, Japan, during World War II. After the war, he learned to make molds from a toolmaker in San Francisco, taking over the company in 1954. In 1965 Edlis established the powerhouse plastic company Apollo Plastics, which provided material for products including RCA record players and Motorola cell phones, and was the source of his immense fortune. He began collecting art soon after; one of Edlis’s early major art purchase was Mondrian’s Large Composition With Red, Blue, and Yellow, which he bought in 1977.

In The Price of Everything, a 2018 documentary about the art market, Edlis and Neeson revealed they owned two hundred works by no more than forty artists at a time. The couple donated Koons’s stainless steel Rabbit to the MCA in 2000, and in 2015 donated forty-two works by John Currin, Eric Fischl, Katharina Fritsch, Koons, and others, a collection valued at $500 million, to the Art Institute of Chicago, stipulating that the gift be shown in the museum for fifty years.

“Stefan Edlis was a superhuman being who influenced every great cultural institution in Chicago,” said MCA director Madeleine Grynsztejn in a statement. “Stefan’s involvement in the arts made his life bigger, and in turn, he made sure that art made other people’s lives bigger.”

