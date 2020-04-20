Stefanie Hessler to Curate Momenta 2021

Curator, writer, and editor Stefanie Hessler, director of Kunsthall Trondheim in Norway, has been named curator of the seventeenth edition of Momenta | Biennale de l’image, the Montréal contemporary art exhibition dedicated to the image, which will take place from September to October 2021. Titled “Sensing Nature,” the biennial will consider “earth systems as narrators of their own logic” and will address issues such as the loss of biodiversity, climate change, and colonialism.

“In the context of the global Covid-19 crisis, we wish to foster safe cultural exchange as a way to connect people rather than isolating them,” Momenta organizers said. “Even if we’re physically distant from each other, we think that moving forward with the upcoming edition of the biennale is a way to engage dialogue and interaction.”

According to a release, “Momenta 2021 will work towards decentring the often-foregrounded Western human creator of knowledge about the natural world to make room for stories that dwell in the blurred boundaries between culture and nature, weaving in different forms of knowing, both human and nonhuman. . . .Like film registering light, nature is a matter through which stories are recorded and from which they emerge.”

Known for her work on interdisciplinary systems with a focus on the ocean and other ecologies, Hessler’s recent curatorial projects include the exhibition “Joan Jonas: Moving Off the Land II” (2020) at the Museo Thyssen in Madrid; the sixth Athens Biennale (2018); and the symposium “Practices of Attention” at the thirty-third Bienal de São Paulo (2018). From 2017 to 2019, she served as a guest professor in art theory at the Royal Institute of Art in Stockholm. She also published the book Prospecting Ocean (The MIT Press) last year.

ALL IMAGES