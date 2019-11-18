Stephanie Comilang Wins 2019 Sobey Art Award

Stephanie Comilang has been named the winner of this year’s Sobey Art Award. The prestigious $76,000 prize, which recognizes Canadian artists who are forty years or younger, is presented annually by the National Gallery of Canada and the Sobey Art Foundation. The thirty-nine-year-old Filipina-Canadian artist, who represents the Ontario region, was honored at a ceremony that took place at the Art Gallery of Alberta on November 15.

“Representation is everything,” said Comilang. “Can we see ourselves in the wider world? Winning the Sobey Art Award and representing a demographic that looks like me hopefully lets others know the limitless possibilities of who you can be as an artist.” Comilang’s video works, which follow Paraiso, a Tagalog speaking “drone” that documents Filipino diasporic experiences, are on display in the prize exhibition, which features more than thirty-five works by the shortlisted artists including Nicolas Grenier, Kablusiak, Anne Low, and D’Arcy Wilson and is open until January 5, 2020. The four finalists will each receive $19,000.

Chaired by National Gallery of Canada’s senior curator of contemporary art, Josée Drouin-Brisebois, the award jury was composed of Peter Dykhuis, director and curator at the Dalhousie Art Gallery, Halifax; Jo-Ann Kane, curator of the National Bank Collection, one of the largest corporate collections in Canada; Swapnaa Tamhane, an independent curator, artist, and writer; Lindsey Sharman, curator at the Art Gallery of Alberta, Edmonton; Nigel Prince, executive director of the Contemporary Art Gallery, Vancouver; and Henriette Bretton-Meyer, curator of the Kunsthal Charlottenborg, Copenhagen.

Commenting on Comilang’s work, the jury said: “Through what she calls science-fiction documentaries, Stephanie Comilang speaks to how the world is increasingly experienced through technology. By using the point of view of a drone—the ancient sentient being Paraiso who acts as both recorder and protagonist—the artist shows how communities, made up of mainly migrant women, carve out space in locations that are never really home. The jury was impressed by her ambitious practice which engages in a complex manner with what has been lost through colonization.”

