Steve Bannon Wins First Legal Dispute over Occupation of Italian Monastery

A right-wing religious organization connected to Steve Bannon, the ex–chief strategist of President Donald Trump and the former executive chairman of Breitbart News, has won the first legal battle over the nineteen-year lease of a thirteenth-century monastery in Italy. The organization, called the Dignitatis Humanae Institute (Institute for Human Dignity, or DHI), has occupied the monastery in the southeast of Rome since last April, and offers academic courses in theology, philosophy, history, and politics to “institutionalize the thoughts and political insights of Steve Bannon.”

The Italian government approved the lease as part of an initiative to engage the private sector in managing abandoned Italian cultural sites in January 2019—the organization agreed to invest more than $2 million in restoring the abbey— than blamed the move on staff shortages. It has been trying to evict the conservative group from the site following media reports that allegedly found irregularities with the institute’s lease application. The ministry also received formal complaints from Nicola Zingaretti, the secretary of the Democratic Party and president of the Lazio region, denouncing the lease decision.

But in a ruling published yesterday, three administrative judges rejected the ministry of culture’s attempt to revoke the lease, following a hearing two weeks ago. They concluded that the ministry had failed to act in a timely manner to annul the public contract, and had failed to prove that the DHI had made “false and mendacious” statements in the lease application, as the ministry had alleged. The judges concluded that the allegations against the Bannon-affiliated organization must be proven in criminal court before the lease can be terminated.

Today, DHI’s director, Benjamin Harnwell, who founded the organization in 2008, received a notice that he was facing criminal prosecution from the Attorney General’s office in Rome. He denied any wrongdoing, and told the Art Newspaper: “I am very satisfied with this result [of the judge’s ruling]. Now I hope to be able to carry out the monastery’s restoration project in accordance with the program we presented during the tender.” The organization will also soon offer registration for online learning classes at the institute.

Steve Bannon said: “We stood by the monastery, the community and Italy during this pandemic when it would have been easy to walk away. We now launch the programme of learning and training that will make the world more prosperous, more secure and more healthy for everyone.”

Maurizio Fiorilli, a leading cultural property lawyer in Italy not connected to the case, said that the Italian government's attempt to oust the DHI was “triggered by local public opinion . . . and assumed a political dimension after a local politician took an interest in the case. [However,] the move to annul the lease is strictly juridical and the administrative judges must decide solely on the basis of juridical and not political criteria.”

The Ministry of Culture plans to appeal the verdict.

