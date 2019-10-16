Studio Voltaire Closes for Expansion, Launches Offsite Programming

The South London nonprofit arts organization Studio Voltaire is organizing “Elsewhere,” a series of off-site exhibitions and commissions that will be staged while its permanent home in Clapham is closed to the public as it undergoes a $3.8 million renovation. Phyllida Barlow, Monster Chetwynd, Nnena Kalu, and Dawn Mellor will create works for the program which will be installed in various venues across London.

Studio Voltaire is planning to build a dedicated learning and events space, a public courtyard and café, a sculpture workshop, and artist studios for its international residency program. According to the nonprofit, available studio space in London has decreased by 17 percent over the past three years. The project aims to combat the loss of workspace by making studios available on its new mezzanine level.

The revamp will also include establishing the first–ever permanent for its store House of Voltaire and upgrades including the addition of lighting and heating to its gallery, which is housed in a Victorian chapel. The expansion will be led by London–based architects Matheson Whiteley whose past projects include Stuart Shave’s Modern Art gallery in London and Künstlerhaus Stuttgart in Germany. Funding for the project has come from the mayor of London’s Strategic Investment Fund, Arts Council England, and numerous other grantmakers and donors.

The venue’s final show before it shuttered for construction on October 6 was Mary Reid Kelley and Patrick Kelley’s “Rand/Goop,” a mash-up of artworks paying homage to the late Russian-American novelist and philosopher Ayn Rand and American actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness website. “Elsewhere” will launch in February 2020 and will run until the reopening of Studio Voltaire in that fall.

Nnena Kalu, Boulder Sculptures, 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Action Space.

