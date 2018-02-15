Susanne Østby Sæther Appointed Photography Curator at Henie Onstad Kunstsenter

The Henie Onstad Kunstsenter in Norway has named Susanne Østby Sæther its curator of photography and new media. Last winter, Sæther was assigned an external curatorship at the museum, where she organized the ongoing survey “Dag Alveng Still Time.” Her new role at the center will begin on August 1.

Sæther holds a doctorate in media science from the University of Oslo, where she was recently engaged in postdoctoral art history research. From 2005 to 2006, she participated in the Whitney Museum of American Art’s New York-based independent study program for curating. She serves on the advisory board for Objektiv, a biannual Norwegian journal devoted to film and photography that she helped found in 2009. Last summer, she co-curated a group exhibition at Malmö Konsthall in Switzerland titled “Subjektiv,” which included Zoe Leonard, Sara Cwynar, and Deana Lawson. In 2008, she curated “Ghost in the Machine” at the Artists’ House in Oslo, as well as “Comme au cinema: The Cinematic as Method and Metaphor” at the Photo Gallery, where she previously served as director. Sæther also worked as a curator at Preus Museum in Horten.

“With Susanne Østby Sæther's research expertise and curriculum experience, Henie Onstad’s commitment to photography is significantly enhanced,” said Tone Hansen, the museum’s director. “We are looking forward to a good cooperation, with the goal of strengthening the position of photography in Norwegian art.”