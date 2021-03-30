Suzanne Weaver to Leave San Antonio Museum of Art

The San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) has announced that Suzanne Weaver is departing as interim chief curator and Brown Foundation Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. Weaver, who came to the institution in 2016, is retiring after a career that has spanned three decades and during which she notably served as a curator at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, and at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Weaver’s tenure at SAMA was marked by her commitment to programming that engaged the community, and by an expansion of its collection, which under Weaver’s guidance grew to include more works by women and by members of traditionally marginalized groups. During her time at SAMA, works by artists including Kevin Beasley, Rodney McMillian, and Martine Syms entered the collection, as did those by Jose Dávila, Ana Fernandez, Christina Fernandez, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Jeffrey Gibson, Sonia Gomes, Kirk Hayes, Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds, Earlie Hudnall Jr., Terrell James, Marcelyn McNeil, Pedro Reyes, Analia Saban, and Liz Trosper. Weaver additionally shepherded two notable photography gifts, one comprising fifty works by American photographer Brett Weston, and the other encompassing more than 850 works from the collection of Marie Brenner and Ernest Pomerantz, both in 2018.

She took up the post of interim chief in 2020 and in this role helped the museum navigate the Covid-19 crisis, in part by reconsidering and planning exhibitions around its collection. She also aided the institution in developing its diversity, equity, access, and inclusion initiative.

“Suzanne’s tenure at SAMA and wider career arc have been characterized by an incredible commitment to artists, to expanding understanding of and experiences with their work and to bringing greater attention to those artists who have been underrepresented or underrecognized in both regional and national conversations,” said SAMA co-interim director and Coates-Cowden-Brown Senior Advisor for Asian Art Emily Sano in a statement. “Her vision for community engagement has also expanded SAMA’s connections to local artists and the broader public. We are grateful to Suzanne for her many contributions to SAMA and to the field at large.”

Weaver—who has a background in adolescent psychology and once said she came to curating “by chance”— will move to Camden, Maine, where she and her husband own a home. She plans to work on several writing projects and on her own photography. SAMA has not yet announced her replacement.

