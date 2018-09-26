Swedish Museums Urge Government to Establish Advisory Panel for Nazi-Looted Art Claims

Stockholm’s Moderna Museet director Daniel Birnbaum and Olle Granath, a former director of the Moderna Museet and the Nationalmuseum, have submitted a proposal to the Swedish government requesting the creation of an independent panel to assist in handling cases of Nazi-looted art. “We feel a little bit left alone,” Birnbaum told the Art Newspaper. “It shouldn’t be entirely up to us to interpret the Washington Principles.”

The call for the advisory panel follows Modern Museet’s decision to restitute an Oskar Kokoschka painting confiscated by the Nazis during World War II to the heirs of Jewish collector Alfred Flechtheim earlier this month. The institution also returned a work by Emil Nolde to the descendants of Otto Nathan Deutsch in 2009. While the museum is not involved in any ownership disputes at the time, research into the provenance of some of its works with gaps in their histories is currently underway. “It’s immensely important for both Sweden’s government and our museum to not have any work with problematic origins in the collection,” Birnbaum said.

Since the Washington Principles—a set of guidelines for countries to follow when recovering cultural property that was seized by the Nazis or lost during or after World War II—was created in 1998, Austria, France, the Netherlands, the UK, and Germany have formed panels to help assist institutions with restitution cases. State Secretary of Sweden’s Ministry of Culture Per Olsson Fridh, has since spoken to Swedish radio about the matter and praised Birnbaum and Granath for appealing to the state to address the lack of a committee.

