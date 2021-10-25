Swiss Institute Reveals Board Changes, Launches Search for New Director

The Swiss Institute (SI) today announced that board chair Maja Hoffmann has been elected president of the board of trustees, and that the New York–based nonprofit’s director, Simon Castets, has been elected the board’s executive chair. Castets will assume his new post on November 14, and will remain in it for a year. The organization has launched a search for a director to replace Castets, who served in the role for eight years.

“It has been an honor to serve as SI’s chair for the past five years, in addition to supporting the program through the LUMA Foundation since 2007,” said Hoffmann. “Since 2016, we have seen SI’s audience expand fourfold, and we have established a rigorous and vital series of education workshops and enduring community engagement initiatives within the East Village. In spite of the immense challenges posed by the onset of Covid-19, the board of trustees managed to avoid any layoffs of Swiss Institute staff. Prioritizing our hardworking team, all of whom are tirelessly dedicated to fulfilling our mission, is something of which I am especially proud.”

Castets in a statement noted that “it is a tremendous honor to join the SI board of trustees as executive chair to help guide a harmonious transition and continue to be involved from Europe in the many exciting upcoming projects on SI’s horizon.” Under Castets’s leadership, the Swiss Institute raised millions of dollars, enabling it to move into its new home in New York’s East Village, where it saw a dramatic increase in attendance.

A committee has been formed to search for SI’s new director. Hoffmann along with SI trustees Olivier Audemars, Latifa Echakhch, John Garcia, Florian Gutzwiller, and Michael Ringier will conduct the search alongside Martin Hatebur, president of Kunsthalle Basel, and Laura Hoptman, director of New York’s Drawing Center.

