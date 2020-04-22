Taipei Biennial Releases Artist List For 2020 Edition

The Taipei Biennial has revealed that thirty-nine artists from eighteen countries and territories will take part in the twelfth iteration of the exhibition, which will be held at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum from November 21, 2020 to March 14, 2021. Titled “You and I Don't Live on the Same Planet,” the event was originally scheduled to kick off in October but was pushed back a month due to Covid-19.

Curated by Bruno Latour and Martin Guinard, the biennial, which they have described as fieldwork, will attempt to “unify” the public on environmental issues. The organizers argue that opinions on ecological issues are so diverse that they slow down the political process’s attempts to address them. “What is needed now is a real-politic which actually takes seriously the ecological implications of the ground on which it stands,” they said in a statement.

Latour hopes the exhibition, which will be organized as a “planetarium” where each artist depicts a certain “pull of gravity,” will help trigger “new diplomatic encounters.” Eva Lin has also joined the biennial team and will oversee a number of programs including “Theater of Negotiations,” which is being organized in collaboration with local scholars from the Taiwan Science, Technology, and Society (STS) Association and their students.

The full list of participating artists is as follows:

Aruwai Kaumakan

Erika Balsom and Grégory Castéra (Council) with Daniel Steegman Mangrané

June Ballthazard and Pierre Pauze

Hicham Berrada

Cemelesai Dakivali

Chang Yung-Ta

Chen Yin-Ju

Cooking Sections (Daniel Fernández Pascual and Alon Schwabe)

Cui Jie

Em'kal Eyongakpa

Fablab Dynamic

Anne-Charlotte Finel

Jean-Michel Frodon and Rasha Salti

Femke Herregraven

DJ Hatfield

Hai-Hsin Huang

Hamedine Kane and Stéphane Verlet-Bottéro with Olivia Anani, Lou Mo, and Nathalie Muchamad

Jean Katambayi Mukendi

Navine G. Khan-Dossos

Franck Leibovici and Julien Seroussi

Antonio Vega Macotela

Marianne Morild

Fernando Palma Rodriguez

Mika Rottenberg

Jonas Staal

Daniel Steegmann Mangrane

Su Yu Hsin

Territorial Agency (John Palmesino and Ann-Sofi Rönnskog)

Yao Jui-Chung

Theater of Negotiations:

Hsin-hsing Chen

Wen Ling Hong

Paul Jobin

Yi-Ping Lin

Wenling Tu

Chia Ling Wu

Shashank Keshavmurthy

