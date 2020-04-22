Taipei Biennial Releases Artist List For 2020 Edition
The Taipei Biennial has revealed that thirty-nine artists from eighteen countries and territories will take part in the twelfth iteration of the exhibition, which will be held at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum from November 21, 2020 to March 14, 2021. Titled “You and I Don't Live on the Same Planet,” the event was originally scheduled to kick off in October but was pushed back a month due to Covid-19.
Curated by Bruno Latour and Martin Guinard, the biennial, which they have described as fieldwork, will attempt to “unify” the public on environmental issues. The organizers argue that opinions on ecological issues are so diverse that they slow down the political process’s attempts to address them. “What is needed now is a real-politic which actually takes seriously the ecological implications of the ground on which it stands,” they said in a statement.
Latour hopes the exhibition, which will be organized as a “planetarium” where each artist depicts a certain “pull of gravity,” will help trigger “new diplomatic encounters.” Eva Lin has also joined the biennial team and will oversee a number of programs including “Theater of Negotiations,” which is being organized in collaboration with local scholars from the Taiwan Science, Technology, and Society (STS) Association and their students.
The full list of participating artists is as follows:
Aruwai Kaumakan
Erika Balsom and Grégory Castéra (Council) with Daniel Steegman Mangrané
June Ballthazard and Pierre Pauze
Hicham Berrada
Cemelesai Dakivali
Chang Yung-Ta
Chen Yin-Ju
Cooking Sections (Daniel Fernández Pascual and Alon Schwabe)
Cui Jie
Em'kal Eyongakpa
Fablab Dynamic
Anne-Charlotte Finel
Jean-Michel Frodon and Rasha Salti
Femke Herregraven
DJ Hatfield
Hai-Hsin Huang
Hamedine Kane and Stéphane Verlet-Bottéro with Olivia Anani, Lou Mo, and Nathalie Muchamad
Jean Katambayi Mukendi
Navine G. Khan-Dossos
Franck Leibovici and Julien Seroussi
Antonio Vega Macotela
Marianne Morild
Fernando Palma Rodriguez
Mika Rottenberg
Jonas Staal
Daniel Steegmann Mangrane
Su Yu Hsin
Territorial Agency (John Palmesino and Ann-Sofi Rönnskog)
Yao Jui-Chung
Theater of Negotiations:
Hsin-hsing Chen
Wen Ling Hong
Paul Jobin
Yi-Ping Lin
Wenling Tu
Chia Ling Wu
Shashank Keshavmurthy