Taipei Dangdai Pushes Back 2021 Fair

Earlier this month, officials announced that the Melbourne Art Fair would be moved from 2021 to 2022; now comes the news that the third edition of Taiwan’s Taipei Dangdai, originally scheduled for January 15–17 will take place instead on May 21–23 at its regular venue, the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

The decision arrives as Covid-19 continues to surge in spots around the globe, affecting travel, business, and events, though it remains under control in Taipei, which has not recorded any local transmissions since April. “Shifting our dates will provide a much better context for our galleries, collectors and members of the art world to make meaningful connections in person once again,” said fair codirector Robin Peckham.

Galleries may continue to apply for a spot in the fair through November, with a full list of exhibitors expected to be announced in February. Past participants have included such Western heavy hitters as Gagosian and David Zwirner as well as a large number of respected midsize and small galleries from the Asia Pacific region.

In a press release, the fair’s organizers outlined new initiatives aimed at bringing collectors and galleries together. Among these are collaborative projects with Taiwanese museums and galleries, and the incorporation of online content with the Fair’s Ideas Forum. Taipei Dangdai this past May introduced its digital platform, Taipei Connections, in conjunction with online gallery sales firm Ocula. The fair has offered virtual exhibitions through the platform, and to date has livestreamed artist interviews from more than 80 galleries.

A recent report published by Art Basel and UBS (the latter is the presenter of Taipei Dangdai) showed that most collectors have no plans to travel to art events until at least midsummer 2021. France, which held the successful-by-some-measures Art Paris fair, which closed September 13 at the Grand Palais, was the last country holding big art fairs; however, organizers late yesterday called off the 2020 edition of FIAC (Foire internationale d’art contemporain), citing a spike of Covid-19 cases in the country.

