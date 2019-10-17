Tang Museum in New York Gifted $1 Million

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, has received two gifts totaling $1 million. The institution was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Ellsworth Kelly Foundation to bolster its endowment and a $500,000 challenge grant from photographer, curator, and collector Jack Shear in support of its publications program.

“On behalf of Skidmore College, I’m delighted to accept these gifts from the Ellsworth Kelly Foundation and Jack Shear with the deepest gratitude,” said Michael Orr, Skidmore’s dean of faculty and vice president for academic affairs. “This generosity reflects the Tang Teaching Museum’s leadership among academic museums in integrating contemporary art with scholarship across disciplines, and in sharing that research on campus and with the world at large. We are excited to see the new ideas this support will make possible.”

Both the foundation and Shear are longtime supporters of the institution. In 2015, the foundation contributed $100,000 to the Tang for conservation, and that same year, Shear donated more than 1,500 photographs, including works by historic and contemporary artists such as Diane Arbus, Manuel Alvarez Bravo, and Alfred Stieglitz and Nan Goldin, Yinka Shonibare, and Carrie Mae Weems.

ALL IMAGES