Tania Bruguera to Create Tate’s 2018 Turbine Hall Commission

Tate Modern announced today that Tania Bruguera was selected to create the next Hyundai Commission for Turbine’s Hall. Best known for her politically-engaged projects and activism, Bruguera is a Cuban artist whose works over the last two decades have ranged from her performance The Burden of Guilt, 1997–99, for which she consumed soil mixed with salt water for forty-five minutes—a reference to the legend of the mass suicide of a group of indigenous Cubans—to Tatlin’s Whisper #5, 2008, which also took place at Tate’s Turbine Hall. For the performance, visitors were confronted by mounted police officers, who exercised crowd-controlling techniques as if they were threatened by a group of people rioting.

“We look forward to presenting the fourth Hyundai Commission by Tania Bruguera.” Wonhong Cho, the executive Vice President, Hyundai Motor said. “Known to push boundaries by facing our realities, she will invite Turbine Hall audiences to another thought-provoking exploration. Through our partnership with Tate and global art projects, we will continue to respond to diverse perspectives and encourage vibrant and vital interaction.”

The Hyundai Commission 2018 will be curated by Catherine Wood, the senior curator of international art and Isabella Maidment, the assistant curator of performance. It will be exhibited at Tate from October 2, 2018 to February 24, 2019.