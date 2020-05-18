Tate Announces Senior Appointments

Tate has welcomed two new members to its senior leadership team. The institution has named Neil McConnon director of international partnerships and Katherine Montague as director of people. McConnon joins Tate from the Barbican in London, where he currently serves as head of international enterprises. His responsibilities include enhancing Tate’s collaboration and exchange internationally, shaping its touring collection program, and working on consultancy projects such as that with the Pudong Museum of Art in Shanghai, which will present a major show of works from Tate in 2021.

“Neil’s vast experience of conceiving, managing, and delivering major projects across the globe, as well as his work with artists of all disciplines, will be a huge asset to Tate,” said Frances Morris, director of Tate Modern. “We look forward to welcoming him on board.” Prior to his role at the Barbican, McConnon worked freelance, including with the Institute of Contemporary Art, London, where he co-curated and produced two large scale projects—“ICA in China” and “Imaginaria,” a digital media commissioning initiative—and as a curator at RichMix, London.

Montague comes to the institution with extensive experience in human resources across the commercial, charitable, and public sectors and has led HR teams at the Royal Academy of Arts, the Geffrye Museum, and, most recently, the Natural History Museum. According to a release, in her new role she will support the institution’s five-year plan, “enabling all of Tate’s staff to thrive and developing [its] workforce to more closely reflect the UK population.”

