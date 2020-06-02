Tate Appoints Roland Rudd Board Chair

The Tate’s board of trustees has appointed Roland Rudd as the institution’s new board chairman. He will succeed Lionel Barber at the end of his term on January 30, 2021. Roland has served as a trustee of Tate since November 2017. He was elected through a private ballot overseen by senior independent trustee Moya Greene, the former CEO of the Royal Mail Group.

“Tate is one of the world’s leading cultural institutions,” Barber said in a statement. “It will have a significant role to play as the United Kingdom recovers from the impact of coronavirus. I am delighted that when I step down in January, Tate will have an experienced chairman, knowledgeable about the institution and passionate about what matters most: The art that it shows.”

On his new role, Rudd said, “Maria Balshaw’s vision of making Tate relevant and enriching to the widest possible audience has never been more important than it is today. I have had a lifelong passion for art and involvement with Tate for two decades. I cannot imagine a greater honor than the chance to support Tate in this way.”

According to the UK’s reopening and recovery strategy, which is outlined in a sixty-page document titled “Our Plan to Rebuild,” large public galleries and museums will not be able to welcome visitors again until the third phase of the easing of lockdown restrictions, which is slated to begin the first week of July at the earliest. However, scheduling a reopening date will depend on whether the institutions adopt the appropriate safety measures.

The document states that “some venues which are, by design, crowded and where it may prove difficult to enact distancing may still not be able to reopen safely at this point, or may be able to open safely only in part. Nevertheless, the government will wish to open as many businesses and public places as the data and information at the time allows.”

An article published by the UK’s Association of Directors of Public Health on May 31, expressed concerns over the lifting of restrictions too quickly. “We are at a critical moment,” the article reads. “The risk of a spike in cases and deaths—and of the social and economic impact if we have to return to stricter lockdown measures—cannot be overstated; this needs to be understood not only by the public but also by the government.” At the time of publication, the UK had more than 276,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 39,045 deaths.

