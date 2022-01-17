Tate Liverpool Plans $34 Million Gallery Overhaul

Tate Liverpool has launched a search for an architect to oversee a £25 million ($34 million) restoration of its facilities. The museum occupies a landmark brick structure on the Royal Albert Dock dating to the mid-nineteenth century and designed by Jesse Hartley. The seven-story former warehouse was revamped in the late 1980s by architectural firm Stirling Wilford ahead of Tate Liverpool’s 1988 inauguration there, resulting in the five-story gallery present today. With this latest conversion, the institution hopes to match the “ambition of today’s most exciting artists” and to create an environment that is “flexible and inviting and able to host people, art and ideas in equal part,” according to the press release.

Among the changes the selected architect will be expected to make are those boosting the building’s usability as well as its profile within the dock complex. Wayfinding has been cited as of primary concern, with new and more engaging routes through the gallery planned. Once begun, the renovation is expected to take three years to complete and is projected to serve the institution for the next thirty years. Proposals are being accepted through noon February 4; a shortlist is to be compiled and released by March 18, and a plan finalized by 2025.

The overhaul will be partly funded by a £10 million grant received by Tate Liverpool in October from the UK government’s “Leveling Up” program, whose aim is the equalization of standards of living across the country. The museum is the third most visited of the Tate’s locations, after Tate Modern and Tate Britain and ahead of the comparatively more remote Tate St. Ives, which occupies a significantly less populated area.

ALL IMAGES