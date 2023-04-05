Ted Bonin (1958–2023)

Ted Bonin, who with Carolyn Alexander founded the New York gallery Alexander and Bonin, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his Manhattan home on April 4 at the age of sixty-five. His death was first reported by Artnews. Since its 1995 founding in New York’s Chelsea district, then not yet the arts hub it would become, Alexander and Bonin has stood out by embracing artists who resist easy categorization. The gallery became instrumental in the success of Mona Hatoum, Ree Morton, and Paul Thek, and has mounted multiple shows by Emily Jacir, Sylvia Plimack Mangold, and Doris Salcedo, among others. As well, Alexander and Bonin was an early champion of diversity, showing work by women artists and artists of color long before many of its peers. At Bonin’s death, the gallery represented a number of Latin American artists, among them Jonathas de Andrade, Eugenio Dittborn, Diango Hernández, and Dalton Paula.

Ted Bonin was born in 1958 and grew up in the beachy Boston suburb of Beverly, Massachusetts. In 1976, at the age of eighteen, he moved to New York to attend Columbia University, where he studied art history. Following his graduation, in 1980, he went to work for the Museum of Modern Art, as assistant to the director of the institution’s art-lending service.l it was around this time that he discovered Thek, with whom he formed a close bond. Three years later, Bonin joined Brooke Alexander gallery, founded by husband-and-wife team Brooke and Carolyn Alexander, where he eventually rose to become director. In 1995, he and Carol launched their new gallery with the aim of showing emerging and midcareer contemporary artists.

Following its first show, of photographs and videos by Willie Doherty, in 1996, Alexander and Bonin in 1997 moved to Tenth Avenue, then largely the provenance of lumberyards and used-car dealerships. The gallerists inaugurated their new space with a show of sculpture by Willie Cole, followed by an exhibition of works by Rita McBride. All three artists would enjoy substantial and consistent representation by Alexander and Bonin in the years to come, as would Thek, Morton, and German sculptor Michael Buthe, thanks to Bonin’s ties to their estates. Bonin, who mounted Thek’s last show while he was still alive, in 1988, would become a crucial figure behind the Whitney Museum of American Art’s 2010 retrospective of his work.

Seeking more exhibition space, Alexander and Bonin moved to 47 Walker Street in TriBeCa in 2016. “The architecture and the feeling of the neighborhood reminds me of the time when I first went to galleries in the ’70s and ’80s,” Bonin told the New York Times that year. “When nobody talked about the market.” In keeping with this sentiment, the gallery welcomed visitors to the new space with an exhibition of photos and videos made in the early 1980s by Morton, Doherty, and Mark Morrisroe.

“In 1995 when Ted and I started Alexander and Bonin, we shared the same goals, which were to represent artists and build their careers,” said Carolyn Alexander in a statement. “He was a generous and supportive colleague and our years of working together were deeply rewarding for both me and the artists with whom we worked. We join our colleagues, the curators and the artists with whom he worked in expressing our profound sadness at his passing.”

