Tehran Gallery Owners who Received Harsh Prison Sentences Are Released on Bail

After years of incarceration, the owners of Tehran’s Aun Gallery, Iranian-American Karan Vafadari and his wife, the architect Afarin Niasari, were released on bail from Tehran’s Evin prison on July 21.

Known as staples of Tehran’s contemporary art scene, the couple had been impriosned since their arrest at the city’s airport by members of the paramilitary Iranian Revolutionar Guard Corps on July 20, 2016. Last year, they were convicted of a number of charges, including “assembly and collusion against national security,” “spreading corruption,” “storing alcoholic drinks” and “dealing in indecent art.”

A member of Iran’s persecuted minority Zoroastrian faith, Vafadari had originally been sentenced to twenty-seven years in prison and 124 lashes, and Neyssari to sixteen years in prison and seventy-four lashes under the same charges. According to the Center for Human Rights in Iran, their sentences were reduced to fifteen and ten years, and it is unclear if they will still be flogged.

Known for dealing out harsh sentences, activists argue that the gallerists are being attacked over their religion and over Vafadari's status as a dual national of the United States and Iran, which Iran does not officially recognize. Karan Vafadari’s sister, Kateh, has also argued that her relatives were arrested “to fabricate a case for the purpose of extortion and property seizure” since at the time of their arrest they had been trying to reclaim<span> properties confiscated from their family after Iran’s 1979 revolution.</span>

The couple is currently in Tehran waiting for the court to rule on their appeal request. Branch 36 of Iran’s Appeals Court, which is presided over by Judge Ahmad Zarger held an initial session to consider the appeal on July 5.