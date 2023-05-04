Teiger Foundation Awards $4.2 Million To Curatorial Projects

The Teiger Foundation recently announced it has awarded a total of $4.2 million in support of “curator-led projects, coalitions, and climate action within the field of contemporary art.” Established in 2008, Teiger Foundation expanded its grantmaking activities following the posthumous sale of the collection of its benefactor, American management consultant and art collector David Teiger (1929 – 2014); it is today one of the largest organizations of its kind, with a focus on supporting the work of curators. “The grants we are making within our 2023 fiscal year are reflective of the Foundation’s exciting trajectory," the foundation’s executive director Larissa Harris said in a statement,“one of increasingly ambitious activity supporting boundary-pushing curatorial projects and coalitions.”

Of the $4.2 million total, $3.3 million was awarded to thirty-nine recipients through the Foundation’s inaugural Call for Proposals, a new program intended to “address critical gaps in funding for contemporary art curators.” These grants will variously fund major new exhibitions, curatorial research, multi-year programming at smaller-scale organizations, and the presentation and community integration of touring shows. Among the recipients are The Kitchen’s executive director and chief curator Legacy Russell, who will organize the forthcoming exhibition “Code Switch: Distributing Blackness, Reprogramming Internet Art”; Corita Art Center curator and collections Manager Olivian Cha, who will digitize the archive of Sister Corita Kent; artist, curator, and educator Drew Kahuʻāina Broderick, who, in partership with the Pu’uhonua Society in Honolulu, is will undertake research for an exhibition inviting artists to reconsider a nineteenth-century monument to Captain Cook on the island of Hawaiʻi; and Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis associate curator Misa Jefferies, who, in addition to bringing the Walker Art Center’s “Paul Chan: Breathers” to her institution, will develop a new program whereby each new voter who registers at the museum will receive free print by Chan. The remaining $900,000 was allocated in continued support of past grantees—including the organizations Los Angeles Visual Art Coalition (LAVA), Artists Commit, Art into Acres, Art + Climate Action, and Ki Culture—whose work focuses on “advancing climate action and coalition building across the visual arts.”

A full list of the Teiger Foundation’s 2023 grants is below.

Single Exhibition Grants

Alex Klein, The Contemporary Austin

“Carl Cheng: Nature Never Loses”

Alexis Lowry, Dia Art Foundation

“Delcy Morelos”

Dan Leers, Carnegie Museum of Art

“Widening the Lens: Photography, Ecology, and the Contemporary Landscape”

Diya Vij, Creative Time

“New Red Order: The World’s Unfair”

Howie Chen, Jayne Cole, christina ong, 80 Washington Square East, NYU

“Legacies: The Asian American Art Movement on the East Coast (1969-2001)”

Kathleen Goncharov, Boca Raton Museum of Art

“Smoke and Mirrors: Magical Thinking in Contemporary Art”

Kelly Kivland, Wexner Center for the Arts

“Tanya Lukin Linklater”

Lauren Haynes, Caitlin Julia Rubin, Queens Museum

“Lyle Ashton Harris: Our first and last love”

Legacy Russell, The Kitchen

“Code Switch: Distributing Blackness, Reprogramming Internet Art”

Ozi Uduma, Paul M. Farber, University of Michigan Museum of Art

“You’re Welcome”

Stefanie Hessler, Swiss Institute

“Spora”

Tina Kukielski, Jurrell Lewis, Art21

Art in the Twenty-First Century (Seasons 11 and 12)

Vic Brooks, Nida Ghouse, EMPAC—Curtis R. Priem Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

“Shifting Center”

Three Year Programming Grants

Andrea Andersson, Jordan Amirkhani, Rivers Institute for Contemporary Art & Thought

Arnaldo Rodríguez-Bagué with Beta-Local, Beta-Local

Ashley DeHoyos Sauder, Xandra Eden, DiverseWorks

Dan Byers, Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts

Gean Moreno, Natalia Zuluaga, [NAME] Publications

Kalaija Mallery, The Luminary

Makayla Bailey, Michael Connor, Celine Wong Katzman, Rhizome

Mary V. Bordeaux, Racing Magpie

Olivian Cha, Corita Art Center Sohrab Mohebbi, Kyle Dancewicz, SculptureCenter

Sophia Cosmadopoulous, Anna Schechter, Summertime Gallery

Tempestt Hazel, Kate Hadley Toftness, Sixty Inches from Center

Tizziana Baldenebro, SPACES

Research Grants

Abby Chen, Vicky Do, Việt Lê, Arlette Quynh-Anh Tran, Asian Art Museum

Amara Antilla, Contemporary Arts Center

Drew Kahuʻāina Broderick, Puʻuhonua Society

Grace Deveney, The Art Institute of Chicago

Jessamine Batario, Colby College Museum of Art

Lian Ladia, 500 Capp Street

Sarah Rifky, Noah Simblist, Dominic Asmall Willsdon, Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University

Touring Exhibition Grants

Jamillah James, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago,

“Rebecca Morris: 2001-2022”

Jill Dawsey, Lauren Schell Dickens, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego

“Kelly Akashi: Formations”

Misa Jeffereis, Pavel S. Pyś, Matthew Villar Miranda, Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

“Paul Chan: Breathers”

Naine Terena, Claudia Mattos Avolese, Dina Deitsch, Thierry Fonseca de Freitas, Jr., Tufts University Art Galleries “Véxoa: We Know”

Patricia Lee Daigle, Christine Y. Kim, Dr. Liz Andrews, Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

“Black American Portraits”

Sheila Bergman, Curlee R. Holton, Heather Sincavage, UCR ARTS, The David C. Driskell Center, Sordoni Art Gallery

“David C. Driskell and Friends: A Collaboration of Creativity and Friendship”

Additional Grants

Art + Climate Action, San Francisco, CA

Art into Acres, California, USA

Artists Commit, New York, NY

Ki Culture, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Los Angeles Visual Arts (LAVA), Los Angeles, CA

