Teiger Foundation Awards $4.2 Million To Curatorial Projects
The Teiger Foundation recently announced it has awarded a total of $4.2 million in support of “curator-led projects, coalitions, and climate action within the field of contemporary art.” Established in 2008, Teiger Foundation expanded its grantmaking activities following the posthumous sale of the collection of its benefactor, American management consultant and art collector David Teiger (1929 – 2014); it is today one of the largest organizations of its kind, with a focus on supporting the work of curators. “The grants we are making within our 2023 fiscal year are reflective of the Foundation’s exciting trajectory," the foundation’s executive director Larissa Harris said in a statement,“one of increasingly ambitious activity supporting boundary-pushing curatorial projects and coalitions.”
Of the $4.2 million total, $3.3 million was awarded to thirty-nine recipients through the Foundation’s inaugural Call for Proposals, a new program intended to “address critical gaps in funding for contemporary art curators.” These grants will variously fund major new exhibitions, curatorial research, multi-year programming at smaller-scale organizations, and the presentation and community integration of touring shows. Among the recipients are The Kitchen’s executive director and chief curator Legacy Russell, who will organize the forthcoming exhibition “Code Switch: Distributing Blackness, Reprogramming Internet Art”; Corita Art Center curator and collections Manager Olivian Cha, who will digitize the archive of Sister Corita Kent; artist, curator, and educator Drew Kahuʻāina Broderick, who, in partership with the Pu’uhonua Society in Honolulu, is will undertake research for an exhibition inviting artists to reconsider a nineteenth-century monument to Captain Cook on the island of Hawaiʻi; and Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis associate curator Misa Jefferies, who, in addition to bringing the Walker Art Center’s “Paul Chan: Breathers” to her institution, will develop a new program whereby each new voter who registers at the museum will receive free print by Chan. The remaining $900,000 was allocated in continued support of past grantees—including the organizations Los Angeles Visual Art Coalition (LAVA), Artists Commit, Art into Acres, Art + Climate Action, and Ki Culture—whose work focuses on “advancing climate action and coalition building across the visual arts.”
A full list of the Teiger Foundation’s 2023 grants is below.
Single Exhibition Grants
Alex Klein, The Contemporary Austin
“Carl Cheng: Nature Never Loses”
Alexis Lowry, Dia Art Foundation
“Delcy Morelos”
Dan Leers, Carnegie Museum of Art
“Widening the Lens: Photography, Ecology, and the Contemporary Landscape”
Diya Vij, Creative Time
“New Red Order: The World’s Unfair”
Howie Chen, Jayne Cole, christina ong, 80 Washington Square East, NYU
“Legacies: The Asian American Art Movement on the East Coast (1969-2001)”
Kathleen Goncharov, Boca Raton Museum of Art
“Smoke and Mirrors: Magical Thinking in Contemporary Art”
Kelly Kivland, Wexner Center for the Arts
“Tanya Lukin Linklater”
Lauren Haynes, Caitlin Julia Rubin, Queens Museum
“Lyle Ashton Harris: Our first and last love”
Legacy Russell, The Kitchen
“Code Switch: Distributing Blackness, Reprogramming Internet Art”
Ozi Uduma, Paul M. Farber, University of Michigan Museum of Art
“You’re Welcome”
Stefanie Hessler, Swiss Institute
“Spora”
Tina Kukielski, Jurrell Lewis, Art21
Art in the Twenty-First Century (Seasons 11 and 12)
Vic Brooks, Nida Ghouse, EMPAC—Curtis R. Priem Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
“Shifting Center”
Three Year Programming Grants
Andrea Andersson, Jordan Amirkhani, Rivers Institute for Contemporary Art & Thought
Arnaldo Rodríguez-Bagué with Beta-Local, Beta-Local
Ashley DeHoyos Sauder, Xandra Eden, DiverseWorks
Dan Byers, Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts
Gean Moreno, Natalia Zuluaga, [NAME] Publications
Kalaija Mallery, The Luminary
Makayla Bailey, Michael Connor, Celine Wong Katzman, Rhizome
Mary V. Bordeaux, Racing Magpie
Olivian Cha, Corita Art Center Sohrab Mohebbi, Kyle Dancewicz, SculptureCenter
Sophia Cosmadopoulous, Anna Schechter, Summertime Gallery
Tempestt Hazel, Kate Hadley Toftness, Sixty Inches from Center
Tizziana Baldenebro, SPACES
Research Grants
Abby Chen, Vicky Do, Việt Lê, Arlette Quynh-Anh Tran, Asian Art Museum
Amara Antilla, Contemporary Arts Center
Drew Kahuʻāina Broderick, Puʻuhonua Society
Grace Deveney, The Art Institute of Chicago
Jessamine Batario, Colby College Museum of Art
Lian Ladia, 500 Capp Street
Sarah Rifky, Noah Simblist, Dominic Asmall Willsdon, Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University
Touring Exhibition Grants
Jamillah James, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago,
“Rebecca Morris: 2001-2022”
Jill Dawsey, Lauren Schell Dickens, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego
“Kelly Akashi: Formations”
Misa Jeffereis, Pavel S. Pyś, Matthew Villar Miranda, Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis
“Paul Chan: Breathers”
Naine Terena, Claudia Mattos Avolese, Dina Deitsch, Thierry Fonseca de Freitas, Jr., Tufts University Art Galleries “Véxoa: We Know”
Patricia Lee Daigle, Christine Y. Kim, Dr. Liz Andrews, Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
“Black American Portraits”
Sheila Bergman, Curlee R. Holton, Heather Sincavage, UCR ARTS, The David C. Driskell Center, Sordoni Art Gallery
“David C. Driskell and Friends: A Collaboration of Creativity and Friendship”
Additional Grants
Art + Climate Action, San Francisco, CA
Art into Acres, California, USA
Artists Commit, New York, NY
Ki Culture, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Los Angeles Visual Arts (LAVA), Los Angeles, CA