Ten Museums Selected for AAMD’s Paid College Internship Program

The Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD) has chosen ten art museums to host interns in 2020. In its second year, the paid internship program was established to engage with college students from underrepresented backgrounds and encourage them to pursue opportunities at cultural institutions. In 2019, the association issued a resolution calling on all museums to end unpaid internships as part of an effort to increase equity and diversity in the field.

More than forty-five member museums applied to take part in initiative. Each institution will be paired with students based in the area, who will intern for a period of twelve weeks. In addition to assigning work, the museums are expected to offer career development training, art world guidance, and mentorship. Interns will receive a stipend of $6,300 for their time, the equivalent of a $13 hourly wage.

“By providing paid summer internships to students for whom there are persistent financial limitations on access to job-related experiences—especially those of Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native American, or multiracial backgrounds—we are making an investment that supports the next generation of museum professionals,” said Christine Anagnos, AAMD’s executive director.

The list of participating museums and the departments the interns will be working in is as follows:

Chrysler Museum of Art, Virginia; Curatorial

Columbus Museum of Art, Ohio; Learning

Frist Art Museum, Nashville; Curatorial

Grand Rapids Art Museum, Michigan; Curatorial

Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha; Curatorial

Meadows Museum, Southern Methodist University, Texas; Education

Palm Springs Art Museum, Florida; Curatorial/Education

RISD Museum, Providence; Digital

The Jewish Museum, New York; Marketing

The Noguchi Museum, New York; Education

