Terence Nance and Jessica Vaughn Receive New York Artadia Awards

Artadia has announced that Terence Nance and Jessica Vaughn were named the recipients of its 2018 New York Artadia Awards. They will each receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds. This is the nonprofit’s third year supporting New York–based visual artists. The finalists for this round of awards included Heather Hart, Christie Neptune, and William Staples.

The judging panel comprised Monique Long, an assistant curator at South Africa’s Zeitz MOCAA; artist Lorna Simpson; Jamie Stevens, a curator at Artists Space in New York; and Carmen Hermo, assistant curator at the Brooklyn Museum’s Sackler Center for Feminist Art.

Commenting on the selection process, Hermo said that Vaughn’s art “stood out for its ability to probe large questions about public space and the world of work with intense focus and economy.” She added that Nance is “restless and remorselessly energetic in approach but undertakes a similar critical underlayering of how infrastructures we all depend upon can, both deliberately and unwittingly, rematerialize flawed and violent value systems.”