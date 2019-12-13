The Armory Show Announces 2020 Exhibitors, Charles Saumarez Smith to Depart Blain|Southern and More

More than 170 exhibitors will converge on Piers 90 and 94 in midtown Manhattan for the 2020 edition of The Armory Show, taking place March 5 through March 8. Representing thirty-one countries, the participating galleries include 303 Gallery (New York), Carbon 12 (Dubai), Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi (Berlin), Victoria Miro (London, Venice), and Yavuz Gallery (Singapore) as well as thirty that will make their fair debut.

For the first time, next year’s edition will convert an entire pier into a space for curator-led initiatives, which Nicole Berry, The Armory Show’s executive director, says reflects the fair’s “deepening commitment to providing a platform for leading curatorial voices.” Pier 90 will feature the fair’s Focus, Perspectives, and Platform, sections—led by Jamillah James, Nora Burnett Abrams, and Anne Ellegood—and Pier 94 will host the main Galleries section. The full list of exhibitors can be found here.

Charles Saumarez Smith has stepped down as senior director at Blain|Southern gallery during what cofounder Harry Blain has called a “period of restructuring,” according to The Art Newspaper. Smith, who joined the London gallery last year, will now work on “special projects.” The change follows several departures at the gallery; November saw the exit of both its cofounder Graham Southern, artists Jake and Dinos Chapman, and artist Sean Scully, who severed ties after a dustup allegedly about sales. Romanian artist Mircea Suciu has joined the gallery, and will have her first show in January at its New York outpost, which will soon move from Chelsea to downtown.

As Sotheby’s reshuffles following telecom billionaire Patrick Drahi’s $3.7 billion June aquisition, newly appointed CEO Charles Stewart has named Amy Cappellazzo head of the auction house’s expanded global fine arts division. Cappellazzo, an auction veteran who currently chairs Sotheby’s fine art division, will in her larger role also oversee Old Master and nineteenth-century paintings and drawings, as well as prints and photographs. Stewart, who replaced Tad Friend as CEO in October, recently announced that Sotheby’s will be reorganized to reflect two initiatives: a Fine Arts division, and a Luxury, Art, and Objects division. Leadership roles for the latter—which will include jewelry, watches, wine, twentieth-century design, Asian art, books, and decorative arts—will be announced soon.

Hauser & Wirth has announced its representation of Avery Singer, making the American thirty-two-year-old painter the youngest artist on the megagallery’s roster. Singer, who parted ways with New York dealer Gavin Brown earlier this year, will also remain with Berlin’s Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler gallery, with whom she first showed in 2013. Hauser & Wirth plans to feature Singer’s work at Frieze Los Angeles in February, with a full solo exhibition to follow in 2021. “With their cold, print-like look, however, Singer’s paintings make clear that there is less reason than ever for a romantic idealization of artistic bohemia,” wrote Isabelle Graw in Artforum’s November 2014 issue.

