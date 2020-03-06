The Armory Show Announces Change in Venue and Seasons for Upcoming Editions

After The Armory Show kicked off at Piers 90 and 94 in Manhattan on Thursday, March 5, organizers of the contemporary art fair announced that starting in 2021 the event will move to Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood, which was recently transformed by one of the largest mixed-use private real estate ventures in America and is now home to luxury apartments, a 720,000-square-foot shopping mall, the city-backed arts center The Shed, and Thomas Heatherwick’s beehive structure the Vessel.

The fair, which has taken place in March since it was founded in 1994 and serves as the anchor of Armory Week—during which time several other fairs and arts programming including the Art on Paper, Independent, Spring/Break, and Volta fairs and NADA’s New York Gallery Open are scheduled—also revealed that it will hold its future editions in September.

The next iteration of the Armory Show will be held at the Javits Center, which is currently undergoing a $1.5 billon expansion led by architect James Ingo Freed of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners (previously from I.M. Pei & Partners), from September 9 through September 12, 2021. “September is a great time of year to be in New York City, and we are eager to align with gallery openings to kick off the fall season,” said Nicole Berry, the fair’s executive director. “We hope everyone will mark their calendars.”

Alan Steel, president and CEO of the Javits Center, called the center’s expansion project a “game changer.” He said, “We are thrilled to host such a wonderful event as The Armory Show and introduce their exhibitors and attendees to our new dynamic spaces that will raise the standard for event venues nationwide.”

