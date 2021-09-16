The Kitchen Launches $28 Million Capital Campaign to Secure Future

New York arts nonprofit the Kitchen is kicking off a five-year $28 million capital campaign to raise funds for the renovation of its historic home in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood, and to secure its future. The organization, which supports artists working across an array of practices and is especially known for fostering the city’s experimental music and performance scenes over the past decades, has timed the effort to coincide with its fiftieth anniversary, taking place this year. The campaign is being overseen by director Legacy Russell, who assumed leadership of the Kitchen this past June following the departure of Tim Griffin, who had led the organization for a decade, and by Greg Feldman and Mia Tuttle, respectively the nonprofit’s board chair and board president.

Restoration of the Kitchen’s West Nineteenth Street home, a former 1920s icehouse that it has occupied since 1986, is slated to begin in the spring of 2022 under the aegis of New York–based Rice+Lipka architects. The renovation’s initiation was made possible by the Kitchen’s having earlier obtained pledges totaling $19 million toward its goal and approved a design plan, both under Griffin’s leadership. The restoration will yield a more accessible lobby, a new studio for artist residencies and education programs, and a new gallery, as well as an enclosed rooftop and more rentable space, allowing the organization to diversify its income stream. Notably, the Kitchen will commit to using electric power as part of its effort to go green.

“The Kitchen, which has been both artist-driven and forward-looking from the start, is well equipped to navigate the myriad questions our field is confronting about the future of art and the role institutions should have in shaping it. Looking inward, too, during the Kitchen’s 50th anniversary, we are asking ourselves not only, ‘Who has been part of the organization’s history, and how can we celebrate this presence and contribution?,’ but also, ‘Who has not been part of the history that brings us to this point—or the history we are building—and what are the ways in which this next chapter can make room for their stories to be told?’ The renovation of our building helps us support a broader spectrum of avant-garde artists, in new ways, as they lead the way,” said Russell in a statement.`

