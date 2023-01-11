The Met Appoints Jameson Kelleher Chief Operating Officer

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced Jameson “Jamie” Kelleher as its new chief operating officer. Kelleher, who is currently the institution’s chief financial officer, will step into her new role this May. Her appointment to the post reflects the Met’s updated leadership structure, which will see director Max Hollein additionally take on the role of chief executive officer when current resident and CEO Daniel H. Weiss departs in June. The new administrative lineup, determined by the Met’s board after a rigorous process, marks a return for the insititution to a traditional leadership structure. The museum had separated the role of CEO from those of president and director (having previously paired it with one or the other) following the contentious 2017 departure of Thomas Campbell, who had occupied both positions since 2009.

“Jamie is an accomplished and experienced leader who brings commitment, character, and empathy to the Met every day,” said Hollein. “Her stewardship of the museum through difficult financial circumstances is an outstanding example of how an institution can take corrective actions when necessary while still ensuring that it is living up to the expectations of its mission.”

Before arriving to the Met, Kelleher helmed finance and auction services at contemporary art auction house Phillips and consulted with a private equity firm on a number financial restructuring initiatives within the food industry. She began her career in the technology audit practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers before rising to become a manager in its capital markets, accounting, and valuation practice. A graduate of Bucknell University and New York University's Stern School of Business, she is a certified public accountant and a chartered financial analyst.

“It is a tremendous honor to accept this appointment,” said Kelleher. “The Met is a beloved institution and an extraordinary resource for New York and for the world, and I am deeply committed to making sure the museum will continue to thrive for generations to come. I look forward to working together with my exceptional colleagues, whose dedication, fortitude, and resiliency are a constant inspiration.”

