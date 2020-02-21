The Met Selects Carol Bove and Héctor Zamora for Facade and Roof Top Commissions

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has commissioned Mexican artist Héctor Zamora to create a site-specific intervention for the museum’s Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden and invited Carol Bove to become the second artist to make new work for the facade of its Fifth Avenue building—the facade commission series was inaugurated by Wangechi Mutu last year. Héctor Zamora’s “Lattice Detour” will open on April 21 and be on view through October 25, and Bove’s sculptures will be unveiled in September.

“Both the Cantor Roof Garden and the museum’s facade offer prominent platforms for new ideas and creative expression,” said Max Hollein, director of The Met. “We are thrilled to work with Héctor Zamora and Carol Bove on the next two commissions in this milestone year—the museum’s 150th anniversary.”

Sheena Wagstaff, chair of modern and contemporary art at the museum, added: “In their own way, each artist will challenge conventional approaches to two very different architectural spaces. For the Roof Garden, Héctor Zamora will invite us to reconsider the panoramic view of the city skyline and the implications of obstruction and permeability within a social space. Carol Bove will animate the constrained architectural framing of the Beaux-Arts facade with colorful stylized abstractions.”

Established in 2013 by the department of modern and contemporary art, the Roof Garden commission series has previously featured work by Imran Qureshi (2013), Dan Graham (2014), Pierre Huyghe (2015), Cornelia Parker (2016), Adrián Villar Rojas (2017), Huma Bhabha (2018), and most recently, Alicja Kwade (2019).

