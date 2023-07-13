The Shed Appoints Meredith Hodges CEO

New York arts nonprofit the Shed has named Meredith “Max” Hodges, currently the executive director of the Boston Ballet, as its next chief executive officer. The announcement comes as the institution, which opened in 2019 in the city’s posh Hudson Yards, struggles to right itself both financially and artistically following a few challenging years complicated by the advent of Covid-19. Hodges in October will take up the position last occupied by founding CEO Alex Poots, who relinquished the role in January, while retaining his post as the organization’s artistic director.

Hodges has led the Boston Ballet, one of the nation’s largest dance companies, since 2014. Under her leadership, the organization’s endowment grew from $14 million to $36 million, while attendance in the 2022–23 season rose to 170,000, its second highest level ever. As well, she helped lead the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Before arriving at the Boston organization, Hodges served as executive director of contemporary Brooklyn dance company Gallim Dance and held various roles at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business Schools, she also worked as a senior associate consultant with Bain & Company.

“I’m passionate about audience-building and about access,” Hodges said in a statement, “and I’m thrilled at the possibilities inherent in the Shed’s mission, its physical space, and its art.”

The Shed had not yet built a core audience or established an identity when the pandemic struck in 2020. After temporarily closing, the institution was forced to lay off twenty-eight of its 107 full-time workers, though staffing levels have slightly risen since. Additionally, the organization had to contend with the illness of its founding chairman, Daniel L. Doctoroff, who stepped away from his duties there at the end of 2021, after being diagnosed with ALS. Jonathan M. Tisch assumed the position of chair in April 2022. The Loews Hotels chief and his wife, Lizzie, were instrumental in the Shed’s construction, having donated $27.5 million toward it in 2019.

“[Hodges] is the right combination to join the Shed at this moment,” Tisch told the New York Times. “She is a proven leader who understands the business side of culture, but also has an affinity for the culture side of culture.”

ALL IMAGES