Theaster Gates to Design Twenty-First Serpentine Pavilion

London’s Serpentine Galleries today illuminated details of the museum’s twenty-first Serpentine Pavilion commission, designed by Theaster Gates. To be constructed with the aid of architectural firm Adjaye Associates, the pavilion, titled Black Chapel, will open to the public June 10. Built largely from wood and inspired by the kilns of Stoke-on Trent, UK, Gate’s design responds to British craft and manufacturing traditions. The pavilion is to feature a domed roof with an oculus at its center, allowing light to flood the interior space.

“It will be a feature when it rains!” Gates enthusiastically told The Guardian. “That’s just part of the beauty. I love that idea that nature will come in. And we’ve got great drainage!”

Reflecting Gates’s long history with Chicago will be a bronze bell recovered from the demolished St. Laurence Church on his hometown’s South Side. Placed at the entry to the chapel, the bell will be rung to signal performances and happenings inside and around the structure, many of which will be of a musical stripe. “I want it to be a chapel for new music,” Gates told The Guardian, which reported that that Gates and his band, the Black Monks, are included in the Pavilion’s diverse performance program. “Gospel, alt-jazz, avant garde sounds, the history of British black music, Gregorian and Benedictine chants—all the things me and my band are into.”

Gates is the first artist to receive top billing for the prestigious commission; typically, credit is shared equally with the architecture firm to which the construction contract is awarded. Black Chapel culminates the 2021–22 multivenue London presentation of Gate’s work investigating the history, craft and racial politics of ceramics. Titled “The Question of Clay,” the exhibition took place at the Victoria & Albert Museum, Whitechapel Gallery, and White Cube. “I feel like it’s really the beginning of my investigation into spherical structures,” Gates said of the Pavilion. “I’m moving from smaller vessels to bigger and bigger vessels.”

