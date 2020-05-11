Thirteenth Gwangju Biennale Pushed to 2021

The Gwangju Biennale Foundation has postponed the thirteenth edition of the Gwangju Biennale to 2021 due to the global health crisis caused by Covid-19. According to a release, artistic directors Defne Ayas and Natasha Ginwala and the foundation cited the safety of the artists and other participants and concerns about the production of new site-specific commissions, the transportation of artworks, and international travel as reasons to reschedule.



“The pandemic has been such a test on our values, protocols, practices, and institutions globally,” Ayas and Ginwala said in a statement. “As contagion and vulnerability become entwined conditions, with massive numbers of lives lost globally, it has become even more vital to sustain public culture amidst drastic pulls between isolation and mass movements as well as human and planetary asymmetries. Despite the optimism brought by the response to the pandemic in South Korea, the decision to postpone the thirteenth Gwangju Biennale to February 2021 had to be taken.”

Foundation president Kim Sun-Jung added, “In the midst of this global pandemic, the Gwangju Biennale is hoping for the prompt recovery and healing of the global society and the art world on a humanitarian level.” Titled “Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning” the biennial will now be held from February 26 to May 9, 2021.

