Tiffany Foundation Announces Recipients of 2017 Biennial Grants

The Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation announced the recipients of its 2017 Biennial Grants. Thirty artists who work in painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, video, craft, and new media will each be awarded $20,000 in order to produce new work. In May 2018, their artwork will be documented in a catalogue published by the foundation.

The recipients were chosen from a pool of 156 people, who were nominated by artists, critics, museum professionals, and foundation trustees. The seven-member jury was made up of Phong Bui, cofounder and artistic director of the Brooklyn Rail; Ruth Estevez, the director and curator of REDCAT Gallery in Los Angeles; Alison de Lima Greene, a curator at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Chrissie Iles, a curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art; artist Charles LeDray; artist Kerry James Marshall; and Bruce W. Pepich, the executive director and curator of Collections at the Racine Art Museum in Wisconsin.

“Few events are more exciting and encouraging than being nominated to compete for prizes you can't apply for,” Marshall, a former grantee and foundation trustee, said. “It is the kind of endorsement that gets the wind at your back, and since my 1993 Tiffany grant, it's been full speed ahead.”

Established in 1918 by Louis Comfort Tiffany, son of Tiffany & Company founder Charles Louis Tiffany, the foundation has distributed nearly $10,000,000 in awards to five hundred artists nationwide since it launched its biennial competition in 1980. In November 2017, the Aspen Institute recognized the foundation’s service to artists with its Service Salute.

The full list of recipients is as follows:

Nina Chanel Abney, Jersey City, NJ

Niv Acosta, Brooklyn, NY

Kathy Butterly, New York, NY

Karon Davis, Ojai, CA

Abigail DeVille, Fort Lee, NJ

Rafa Esparza, Pasadena, CA

Raque Ford, Brooklyn, NY

Juliana Huxtable, Brooklyn, NY

Kahlil Joseph, Los Angeles, CA

Titus Kaphar, New Haven, CT

Ellen Lesperance, Portland, OR

Candice Lin, Altadena, CA

Tiona Nekkia McClodden, Philadelphia, PA

Zachary Meisner, Austin, TX

Ebony G. Patterson, Lexington, KY

Beverly Penn, Austin, TX

Sondra Perry, Perth Amboy, NJ

Peter Pincus, Penfield, NY

Sean Raspet, Los Angeles, CA

Wendy Red Star, Portland, OR

Cameron Rowland, Queens, NY

Jessica Sanders, Brooklyn, NY

Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, San Juan, PR

Regina Scully, New Orleans, LA

Kaneem Smith, Houston, TX

Matthew Solomon, Lake Huntington, NY

Jesse Stecklow, Los Angeles, CA

Martine Syms, Los Angeles, CA

Kazumi Tanaka, Beacon, NY

Tomas Vu-Daniel, New York, NY