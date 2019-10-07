Tim Marlow to Lead London’s Design Museum

Tim Marlow has announced that he is planning to leave the Royal Academy of Arts in London, where he has served as artistic director since 2014, to become the next chief executive and director of the city’s design museum. He succeeds codirectors Deyan Sudjic and Alice Black, who helped raise the museum’s profile over their twelve-year tenure, and will take up the post in January.

“The museum is riding high following the move to our new premises in Kensington, particularly after a series of successful exhibitions including the latest on Kubrick and with the anticipation of the forthcoming ‘Moving to Mars’ exhibition,” Lord Mandelson, museum chair, said. “Tim brings with him a wealth of experience from the Royal Academy of Arts and I am looking forward to seeing where he takes the museum next. Design is central to Britain’s future story and Tim has the opportunity to make the museum a big part of how we move forward.”

Over the course of his more than thirty-year career in the art world, Marlow has worked as a curator, writer, and broadcaster. He is a trained art historian who has served as director of exhibitions at White Cube from 2003 to 2014 and founding editor of Tate magazine. During his tenure at the academy he curated blockbuster exhibitions such as “Ai Weiwei” (2015), “Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse” (2016), “Revolution: Russian Art 1917–1932” (2017), “America After the Fall: Painting in the 1930s” (2017), “Jasper Johns” (2017), “Tacita Dean: Landscape” (2018), and “Renzo Piano: The Art of Making Buildings” (2018).

Commenting on his new role, Marlow said: “The Royal Academy is a wonderful institution and the last six years have been inspiring and immensely enjoyable. It has world class artists and architects at its heart and equally it has world class staff who I will miss working alongside. But when the opportunity of becoming the Chief Executive and Director of the Design Museum arose, it was a challenge I have found impossible to resist.”

ALL IMAGES