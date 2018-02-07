Tim Voss Appointed Artistic Director of Vienna’s Künstlerhaus Wien

Tim Voss has joined Vienna’s Künstlerhaus Wien as its artistic director. The historic exhibition center has been operated by the Association of Austrian Artists, which is the oldest active artists’ society in Austria, since 1869. According to Monopol, Voss was selected from sixty-two international candidates and began his post on February 1.

According to a statement issued by Künstlerhaus Wien, the board selected Voss because of his track record of managing different art institutions that were in various phases of transition, his background as an artist, and his experience with self-managed project spaces in Hamburg. Previously, Voss held executive positions at the Kunstverein Harburger Bahnhof and Künstlerhäuser Worpswede in in Hamburg and Worpswede, Germany, respectively, and W139 Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Voss will be the first artistic director responsible solely for the venue’s programming. Although Doris Rothauer and Peter Bogner are formerly artistic directors at the Künstlerhaus, they were also responsible for its business management and served as secretary generals.

Located on the historic Karlsplatz, the Künstlerhaus has been closed for renovations since the fall of 2016. Its reopening is scheduled for spring 2019. Since construction began, the institution has been operating out of its temporary location Künstlerhaus 1050. The art collection of Karlheinz Essl, acquired three years ago by the Künstlerhaus’s majority shareholder Hans-Peter Haselsteiner, will be on permanent display on the building’s ground floor when the exhibition center reopens.