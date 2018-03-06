Toledo Museum of Art Announces Curatorial Staff Promotions

The Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio has promoted two longtime staff members to new positions. In December 2017, Andrea Gardner was named director of collections, and in January 2018, Halona Norton-Westbrook was appointed director of curatorial affairs.

“Andrea Gardner and Halona Norton-Westbrook have proven themselves to be essential members of our collections and curatorial teams over the last many years,” said director Brian Kennedy. “We are so pleased to see them step up to an enhanced portfolio of responsibilities and look forward to their many scholarly and administrative contributions in the future.”

Norton-Westbrook first joined the institution as an Andrew W. Mellon Fellow in August 2013. She was appointed head of visitor engagement in January 2015 and was named director of collections the following year. Norton-Westbrook has her Ph.D. in museology and art history from the University of Manchester in the UK. In her new role, she will be responsible for the museum’s curatorial initiatives.

Gardner was the registrar and assistant systems officer at the museum, where she has worked, beginning as an intern in the curatorial and registration departments, since 2006. She has a bachelor’s degree in classics and Latin from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and a master’s degree in ancient art history from the University of Texas at Austin. In her new post, she will oversee the day-to-day operations related to the care and display of the museum’s collections.