Toledo Museum of Art Appoints Adam M. Levine Director

The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) has named Adam M. Levine director. Levine returns to the institution from Jacksonville, Florida, where he is head of the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens. Prior to joining the Cummer Museum in October 2018, Levine held several positions at the TMA, including head of visitor engagement, associate director, and most recently, deputy director and curator of ancient art.

“We look forward to welcoming Adam back into the TMA family as the museum’s tenth director,” said Randy Oostra, chair of the museum’s board and cochair of the search committee. “His outstanding leadership, deep scholarly and operational expertise, and proven strategic vision for the institution will ensure its vital engagement within our community and region, while continuing to advance the museum’s curatorial and programmatic excellence in the field.”

During his tenure at the TMA, Levine helped develop the museum’s first campus master plan, partnered with city government officials throughout its expansion, and guided several key initiatives, including the reconstruction of its gardens after they were damaged by a hurricane in 2017 and the introduction of a scholarship program. He also organized numerous exhibitions such as “The Mummies: From Egypt to Toledo” (2018); “The Berlin Painter and His World: Athenian Vase-Painting in the Early Fifth Century B.C.” (2017); and “I Approve This Message: Decoding Political Ads” (2016).

Commenting on his appointment, Levine said, “Leading the distinguished Toledo Museum of Art during this exciting next chapter of its rich and inspiring history is a dream come true. It is particularly meaningful to rejoin the outstanding executive team, staff, and board of directors at TMA, which have been so instrumental in my museum training, and to reconnect with the museum’s members and the community it serves.”

TMA’s previous director, Brian Kennedy, departed after nine years at the end of June 2019 to join the Peabody-Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, as director and CEO. Levine will assume his responsibilities in May.

