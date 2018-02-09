Toledo Museum of Art Reveals Master Plan for Next Twenty Years

The Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio has announced a master plan for the institution and its surrounding campus that will be carried out over the next twenty years. The first phase of the plan focuses on making the museum’s front entrance on Monroe Street easier to access and calls for adding more green space.

“The whole purpose of the plan is to be better not bigger,” deputy director Adam Levine told Spencer Burke of WTOL. “We own thirty-seven acres of land, but at present 26 percent of it is surface parking so a huge portion of our plan is greening those spaces and creating a large generous park which will serve as Toledo’s park.” The renovation will reconfigure parking at the institution so that it may welcome the same amount of guests while increasing its accessibility and environmental sustainability. It is also considering adding a pedestrian walkway over Monroe street, or an underground passageway beneath it, in order to make the museum more pedestrian friendly.

The institution will fund the nine-figure plan with donations and grants. The project will be led by the New York–based architectural firm Beyer Blinder Belle. “At Beyer Blinder Belle, we believe that architecture and design empower neighborhoods and people by connecting them to each other and their everyday built environment,” firm partner Elizabeth Leber said. “Through this ambitious master plan, TMA is looking to redefine its relationship within its neighborhood, reshape the visitor experience, and revitalize its profile in the city. To achieve this long-term vision, we are focused on bringing cohesion to the campus and making this leading arts and education institution more accessible, welcoming to the community, and appealing in function and spirit.”