Tony Hall Appointed Board Chair of London’s National Gallery

The National Gallery in London has appointed Tony Hall, Baron Hall of Birkenhead, England, chair of its board of trustees. Hall joined the National Gallery board in November 2019 and is currently the BBC’s director-general. Earlier this month, he was also named president of the European Broadcasting Union.

Since beginning his post at the BBC in April 2013, Hall has lead the company’s global editorial, commercial, and creative operations; he will step down from its helm this summer. Previously, Hall was the chief executive of the Royal Opera House, from 2001 to 2013; a non-executive director and deputy chairman of Channel 4; and chair of the Cultural Olympiad board.

“I am proud to take on the role of [board] chair,” he said of the appointment. “The National Gallery isn’t just about serving those who already love art, but reaching a wider audience and future generations. It is one of our finest institutions and I look forward to working with Gabriele Finaldi, the trustees, and the wider team, to ensure its continued success.”

Hall succeeds Sir John Kingman, who has served as the interim chair since September 2019, when Hannah Rothschild stepped down from the position. Members of the National Gallery’s board, which comprises twelve to fourteen civic and business leaders at any one time, are appointed by the prime minister through a public appointment process. Hall’s term will run through 2024, when the prime minister will consider its possible extension.

