Tsugumi Maki to Lead RISD Museum

The RISD Museum has announced Tsugumi Maki as its next director. Maki, who will assume her new post at the Providence, Rhode Island institution on October 10, is currently chief exhibitions and collections officer at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. She arrives to the job with twenty-five years of experience in the museum field.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tsugumi to RISD as our next museum director,” said Rhode Island School of Design president Crystal Williams in a statement. “During our search process, I was struck by her expertise, her inclusive and collaborative leadership style and her deep knowledge and experience at institutions we admire. In addition to extensive experience in the museum field, Tsugumi brings an artist’s eye to her work and a deep appreciation for makers that will be an added benefit to the RISD Museum.”

Maki is credited with overhauling SFMoMA’s exhibitions development strategy during her tenure there, and with helping to transform the museum’s acquisitions process in service of a broad, balanced, and appealing collection. Before joining SFMoMA, Maki served as chief operating officer at the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston; the role followed her stint as associate director of operations and collections management at the Davis Museum at Wellesley College. Prior to her arrival there, Maki worked at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston for nearly two decades, most recently serving as the head of gallery planning. Maki played a key role in developing the institution’s Art of the Americas Wing and Linde Family Wing galleries. She holds an MFA from Tufts University/School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and a BS in cinema and photography from Ithaca College.

“I am honored to step into the role of director at the RISD Museum, a place teeming with creativity and talent,” said Maki in a statement. “Our shared goal is to continuously challenge conventional museum experiences, fostering a space where visitors not only observe art, but actively engage with it. I am excited to collaborate with the incredible RISD team and explore innovative pathways that amplify creativity, inspire learning, and nurture an even more inclusive and vibrant community.”

