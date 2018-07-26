Tuesday Smillie Wins Rose Art Museum’s 2018 Perlmutter Artist-In-Residence Award

The Rose Art Museum announced today that the Brooklyn-based and Boston-born artist Tuesday Smillie is the recipient of its 2018–2019 Ruth Ann and Nathan Perlmutter Artist-in-Residence Award. In conjunction with her Perlmutter residency, the Rose will host Smillie’s first solo museum exhibition. Organized by assistant curator Caitlin Julia Rubin, “Tuesday Smillie: To Build Another World” will be on view from September 7 until December 2.

Building on a history of protest signage, Smillie’s multimedia practice employs watercolor, collage, and textiles to explore transgender-feminist politics and activism. The Rose will mount an exhibition that spans two decades of Smillie’s career and will include a number of new works. Throughout her residency, Smillie will also engage with Brandeis University students and host public talks and workshops over the course of her exhibition. The artist’s work is also currently on view at Participant Inc. on East Houston Street in Manhattan until August 5.

“We thank Ruth Ann Perlmutter for her generous support of the Rose and for enabling us to bring Tuesday Smillie to Brandeis at this pivotal moment in her career,” said Rose director and chief curator Luis Croquer. “The Perlmutter Award allows the Rose to promote and explore the work of artists poised to have a lasting impact in their field. Smillie’s residency and work promises to have especial resonance within our university community, where interdisciplinary dialogues about gender and power are, given our current period of political and cultural upheaval, now more critical than ever.”