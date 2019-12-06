Tufts University Rids Sackler Name from Its Buildings

Tufts University in Massachusetts will remove the Sackler name from several buildings on its campus as well as from its programs over the family’s role in the United States opioid crisis. The school also announced that it will establish a $3 million endowment to support education, research, and civic engagement programs aimed at the prevention and treatment of addiction and substance abuse. Tufts is believed to be the first university to take down the Sacklers’ name.

“Our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and others have shared with us the negative impact the Sackler name has on them each day, noting the human toll of the opioid epidemic in which members of the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, are associated,” the university’s board chair, Peter R. Dolan, and president Anthony P. Monaco, said in a joint statement. “We are grateful to those who have shared their thoughts with us. It is clear that the Sackler name, with its link to the current health crisis, runs counter to the school’s mission.”

The move comes amid the ongoing legal battle against the Sacklers and Purdue, the manufacturer of the drug OxyContin. Both parties are currently embroiled in thousands of lawsuits that have been filed by states, counties, and tribal reservations across the US as well as individual plaintiffs. As part of a settlement agreement—valued at around $12 billion—Purdue, which filed for bankruptcy in September, is being reconfigured into an entity that will continue selling OxyContin, but will use the proceeds to settle the legal complaints against it—the company will also begin donating overdose reversal drugs and other treatments.

The Sacklers’ name will be removed from the Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical Sciences; the Arthur M. Sackler Center for Medical Education; the Sackler Laboratory for the Convergence of Biomedical, Physical and Engineering Sciences; the Sackler Families Fund for Collaborative Cancer Biology Research; and the Richard S. Sackler, M.D. Endowed Research Fund. The buildings will be renamed Tufts Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences; the Tufts Center for Medical Education; the Tufts Laboratory for the Convergence of Biomedical, Physical, and Engineering Sciences; the Tufts Fund for Collaborative Cancer Biology Research; and the Tufts Endowed Basic Science Research Fund.

Daniel S. Connolly, an attorney who represents family members of Raymond Sackler, told the New York Times that the university’s decision was “particularly disturbing and intellectually dishonest.” Citing an independent review of the family’s relationship with the university that was commissioned by Tufts—which cleared the university of any wrongdoing when it previously accepted monies from the Sacklers—Connolly added, “We will be seeking to have this improper decision reversed and are currently reviewing all options available to us.”

In response to the news, Jillian Sackler, the widow of Arthur M. Sackler, issued the following statement: “The man has been dead for thirty-two years. He did not profit from it, and none of his philanthropic gifts were in any way connected to opioids or to deceptive medical marketing—which he likewise had nothing to do with. It deeply saddens me to witness Arthur being blamed for actions taken by his brothers and other OxySacklers.”

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALL IMAGES