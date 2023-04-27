Turner Prize 2023 Shortlist Announced

Tate Britain officials today revealed that Jesse Darling, Ghislaine Leung, Rory Pilgrim, and Barbara Walker have been shortlisted for the prestigious Turner Prize. The conceptual art award, one of the best known in the world, has frequently polarized public opinion in regard to the pathbreaking work created by those nominated. Work by the four artists shortlisted for the 2023 prize will be on display at the Towner Eastbourne in East Sussex from September 28; the winner will be announced December 5. The prize is attended by a £25,000 ($31,000) purse, with each runner-up awarded £10,000 ($12,500).

Darling was nominated for the exhibitions “No Medals No Ribbons” at Modern Art Oxford and “Enclosures” at Camden Art Centre. Based between London and Berlin, Darling is known for sculptures and installations investigating the vulnerability of the human body and the fragility of power structures. The Swedish-born Leung, who is based on London, was chosen for her exhibition “Fountains” at Simian, Copenhagen, in which she deployed a baby monitor, toys, and child gates to explore issues of labor, specifically those surrounding the roles of mother and artist.

Pilgrim was selected for their exhibition “Rafts” at the Serpentine and Barking town hall, and for a live performance of the eponymous work at London’s Cadogan Hall which blended performance, sound, and film to examine community and mental health in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, earning the jury’s praise as a “standout example of social practice.” Walker, whose work centers around issues of racial identity, marginalization, and power, was nominated for her exhibition “Burden of Proof.” Presented at Sharjah Biennial 15, which featured massive portraits of members of the Windrush generation.

“The Turner Prize always offers the public a snapshot of British artistic talent today,” said Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain and chair of the prize’s jury, in a statement. “These artists each explore the contrasts and contradictions of life, combining conceptual and political concerns with warmth, playfulness, sincerity and tenderness, and often celebrating individual identity and community strength.”

