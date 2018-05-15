Two Women Attacked in Beijing’s 798 Art District for Wearing LGBTQ Pride Pins

Two women visiting Beijing’s 798 Art District wearing rainbow LGBTQ pride pins were brutally attacked by security guards. They have both been hospitalized, reports Lisa Movius of the Art Newspaper. One has stitches in her mouth, while the other has bruises around her face. The women received the pins from an activist at the district’s north gate who was trying to draw attention to the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia on 17 May. A video of the attack has been spreading through social media, though the Chinese government has censored most of the coverage about the incident through those channels.

A staff member of the property management department of the Beijing Administrative Committee of 798 Art District said to the Global Times: “[The management of 798] has a right to stop illegal activity. Wearing a rainbow badge is illegal to me, and they, the homosexuals, have distorted sexual orientation—it is terrifying. God created humans as they are.”

“I'm at a loss for words really,” said an out gay employee of a 798 art space, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “The 798 person that I know said that it was ‘malicious propaganda,’ but videos clearly show two girls being beaten by security guards. The comments made by governing bodies of 798 in the Global Times are disgusting and offensive to LGBTQ groups. I think that is adding more insult to the situation.”

In a recent update by the Beijinger, it appears the company in charge of security for 798 has apologized to the women, and promised that the guards who beat them will be fired.