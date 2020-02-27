Uffizi Gallery Committee Resigns Following Loan of Raphael Painting

The entire scientific committee of the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, comprising four industry experts who serve in an advisory capacity to the museum, has resigned in protest of director Eike Schmidt’s decision to loan a Raphael painting for a blockbuster exhibition in Rome despite its recommendation that the work should not be moved.

“It is a matter of principle,” scientific committee member Fabrizio Moretti told The Telegraph. “We had declared this painting part of the Uffizi’s core identity and therefore not movable. But we are a consultative body and the Uffizi’s director is a ministry employee faced with a political loan: a request from higher powers in Rome.”

The work, a portrait of Pope Leo X with two cardinals that was painted circa 1517, was transferred to the Scuderie del Quirinale for a major retrospective of the artist, which will open on March 5 and run until June 2. Organized in collaboration with the Uffizi and featuring more than two-hundred artworks from fifty-two institutions, the show commemorates the five-hundredth anniversary of the Renaissance master’s death. According to the Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA), more than 70,000 tickets for the special exhibition have already been sold.

While Schmidt defended his decision to loan the work, which he said was “indispensable” to the show, the committee members criticized his decision to discount their work assessing which works in the gallery’s collection are too valuable to be loaned outside of Florence and are unfit for travel.

“We think that keeping us busy for months drafting lists which are then ignored undermines the very existence of the committee,” reads a letter that the committee members sent to Florence’s city council. “We think that the mass resignation of the scientific committee of Italy’s most important museum makes the rethinking and redefining of the role of the scientific committees in the management of autonomous museums inevitable.”

ALL IMAGES