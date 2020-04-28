UK Will Become “Cultural Wasteland” Without Emergency Funding, Artists Warn

More than four-hundred artists and culture workers have signed an open letter urging the United Kingdom to “act fast” and deliver emergency funding to its creative industries. Citing a survey of 2,000 cultural organizations and freelancers, the letter claims that the UK will lose half of its creative businesses and is at risk of becoming a “cultural wasteland” if the government does not provide additional relief.

Conducted by the Creative Industries Federation, a UK-wide advocacy group and membership organization, the study found that one in seven cultural organizations only have enough reserves to get them through April and half won’t survive beyond June. “The crux of it is that creative businesses need money now, and they can’t wait another month,” Caroline Norbury, the federation’s CEO said in a statement on April 6, when the findings were released.

Addressed to UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and penned by Norbury, the open letter reads: “The creative industries are one of the UK’s biggest success stories, previously growing at five times the rate of the wider economy. The creative sector will also be critical to driving the UK’s economic recovery—and transforming lives for the better—as we rebuild. We must act, and act fast. We call on the government to implement urgent funding for creative and cultural organizations impacted by the fall-out of Covid-19.”

Commenting on the demand for more arts funding, Lilli Geissendorfer, director Jerwood Arts said that the “government needs to step in.” “Arts and culture will be needed more than ever as we re-emerge and reimagine our future. Artists, curators and producers of all kinds contribute immense joy, compassion, and meaning to our communities and are critical to alleviating the social, health, and wellbeing challenges of Covid-19. They are going bust now.”

While the government previously made $192 million available for both individuals and arts organizations through Arts Council England, which is an arm of the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport, there has also been criticism of its relief efforts since some creative businesses and charities, according to Norbury, “fall between the gaps” and are not eligible for aid.

Alan Vallance, CEO, of the Royal Institute of British Architects; Iwona Blazwick, director of Whitechapel Gallery; Tim Flach, president of the Association of Photographers Ltd.; and artists Jeremy Deller, Anish Kapoor, Grayson Perry, Jonathan Pryce and Bob and Roberta Smith are among the letter’s signatories.

