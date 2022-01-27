News Register for our weekly news digest here.

Detail from 2022 United States Artist fellow Lonnie Holley&#8217;s Reaching Towards the Power, 2020. Photo: Blum &amp; Poe.
Detail from 2022 United States Artist fellow Lonnie Holley’s Reaching Towards the Power, 2020. Photo: Blum & Poe.
January 27, 2022 at 3:30pm

United States Artists Announces 2022 Fellowships

Chicago-based nonprofit United States Artists (USA) on Thursday announced sixty-three recipients of its 2022 fellowships. Each will receive $50,000, no strings attached. The honorees—working across the disciplines of architecture and design, craft, dance, film, media, music, theater and performance, traditional arts, visual art, and writing—together comprise the organization’s largest class of fellows whose work represents what USA cast as “a growing commitment to elevating and amplifying underrepresented voices.”

“These sixty-three fellows are representative of the magnificent range of disciplines and diversity of our nation’s artists,” said USA board chair Ed Henry in a statement. USA has awarded more than $36 million in support to more than 750 artists since its founding sixteen years ago.

The 2022 fellowship winners represent twenty-three states and Puerto Rico. Of this year’s cohort, 20 percent are Native and Indigenous. Among these are painter Andrea Carlson (Ojibwe), textile artist Melissa Cody (Dine’), musician Laura Ortman (White Mountain Apache), and artist and educator Marty Two Bulls Jr. (Oglala Sioux). Seventeen percent are disabled, including Robert Andy Coombs, who characterizes himself as a “gay quadriplegic photographer” and poet and musician JJJJJerome Ellis, a self-described “blk disabled animal, stutterer, and artist.”

In the category of Architecture and Design, a field in which practitioners of color have long been woefully underrepresented, many winners are BIPOC, including Nina Cooke John, whose glowing red-metal Point of Action graced Manhattan’s Flatiron Plaza as the Covid-19 crisis entered the first icy months of winter 2020. Another winner in this category is SO – IL (Jing Liu and Florian Idenburg), who recently remade a former plumbing-supply warehouse into Brooklyn’s sleek and minimalist Amant Foundation.

“The 2022 USA Fellows were selected for their remarkable artistic vision, their commitment to community — both in their specific communities and their discipline at large — and the potential to influence future generations,” said USA program director Lynnette Miranda in a statement.

The complete list of fellows is below.

Architecture & Design

Germane Barnes
Miami

Nina Cooke John
Montclair, NJ

Design Earth
Cambridge, MA

Dream The Combine (Jennifer Newsom and Tom Carruthers) 
Minneapolis and Ithaca, NY

SO – IL (Jing Liu and Florian Idenburg)
Brooklyn, NY

Craft

Indira Allegra
Oakland, CA

Sharif Bey
Syracuse, NY

Melissa Cody
Long Beach, CA

Alison Croney Moses
Boston

Jovencio de la Paz
Eugene, OR

Sharif Farrag
Los Angeles

Jordan Nassar
New York

Dance

luciana achugar
Brooklyn, NY

Ayo Alston
Chicago, IL

Jenn Freeman | Po’Chop
Chicago

Rosy Simas
Mni Sota Makoce, MN

Pramila Vasudevan
St. Paul, MN

Viveca Vázquez
San Juan, Puerto Rico

Netta Yerushalmy
New York

Wondertwins
Boston

Film

Assia Boundaoui
Bridgeview, IL, and Chicago

Elegance Bratton
Baltimore

Ekwa Msangi
Brooklyn, NY

Diane Paragas
Brooklyn, NY

Keisha Rae Witherspoon
Miami

Media

American Artist
New York

Salome Asega
New York

Critical Design Lab
Nashville; Troy, NY; and Lenapehoking (Brooklyn, NY)

Andy Slater
Berwyn, IL

Music

JJJJJerome Ellis
Virginia Beach, VA

Kenny Endo
Honolulu

Jin Hi Kim
Bridgeport, CT

Laura Ortman
Brooklyn, NY

Jeff Parker
Altadena, CA

Qacung
Bethel, AK

Martha Redbone
Brooklyn, NY

Craig Taborn
Brooklyn, NY

Theater & Performance

Nataki Garrett
Ashland, OR

Marga Gomez
San Francisco

Lars America Jan
Los Angeles

Machine Dazzle
New York

DeLanna Studi
Cherokee Nation, OK

Traditional Arts

César Castro, Jarochelo
Los Angeles

Peggie L Hartwell
Summerville, SC

Karen Ann Hoffman
Stevens Point, WI

Las Imaginistas
Rio Grande Delta Carrizo Comecrudo Territory Maiza, Brownsville, TX

Brett Ratliff
Lexington, KY

Marty Two Bulls Jr.
Rapid City, SD

Peter Williams
Sitka, AK

Visual Art

Andrea Carlson
Chicago

Robert Andy Coombs
Miami

Jorge González Santos
Borikén, Puerto Rico

Lonnie Holley
Atlanta

Nicole Marroquin
Chicago

Olu Oguibe
Vernon Rockville, CT

Jordan Weber
Cambridge, MA

Peter Williams
Wilmington, DE

Writing

Chen Chen
Waltham, MA

Kiese Laymon
Oxford, MS

Dawn Lundy Martin
Pittsburgh

Leroy F. Moore Jr.
Los Angeles

Emmy Pérez
McAllen, TX

Grace Talusan
Boston

ALL IMAGES

LATEST NEWS