United States Artists Announces 2022 Fellowships

Chicago-based nonprofit United States Artists (USA) on Thursday announced sixty-three recipients of its 2022 fellowships. Each will receive $50,000, no strings attached. The honorees—working across the disciplines of architecture and design, craft, dance, film, media, music, theater and performance, traditional arts, visual art, and writing—together comprise the organization’s largest class of fellows whose work represents what USA cast as “a growing commitment to elevating and amplifying underrepresented voices.”

“These sixty-three fellows are representative of the magnificent range of disciplines and diversity of our nation’s artists,” said USA board chair Ed Henry in a statement. USA has awarded more than $36 million in support to more than 750 artists since its founding sixteen years ago.

The 2022 fellowship winners represent twenty-three states and Puerto Rico. Of this year’s cohort, 20 percent are Native and Indigenous. Among these are painter Andrea Carlson (Ojibwe), textile artist Melissa Cody (Dine’), musician Laura Ortman (White Mountain Apache), and artist and educator Marty Two Bulls Jr. (Oglala Sioux). Seventeen percent are disabled, including Robert Andy Coombs, who characterizes himself as a “gay quadriplegic photographer” and poet and musician JJJJJerome Ellis, a self-described “blk disabled animal, stutterer, and artist.”

In the category of Architecture and Design, a field in which practitioners of color have long been woefully underrepresented, many winners are BIPOC, including Nina Cooke John, whose glowing red-metal Point of Action graced Manhattan’s Flatiron Plaza as the Covid-19 crisis entered the first icy months of winter 2020. Another winner in this category is SO – IL (Jing Liu and Florian Idenburg), who recently remade a former plumbing-supply warehouse into Brooklyn’s sleek and minimalist Amant Foundation.

“The 2022 USA Fellows were selected for their remarkable artistic vision, their commitment to community — both in their specific communities and their discipline at large — and the potential to influence future generations,” said USA program director Lynnette Miranda in a statement.

The complete list of fellows is below.

Architecture & Design

Germane Barnes

Miami

Nina Cooke John

Montclair, NJ

Design Earth

Cambridge, MA

Dream The Combine (Jennifer Newsom and Tom Carruthers)

Minneapolis and Ithaca, NY

SO – IL (Jing Liu and Florian Idenburg)

Brooklyn, NY

Craft

Indira Allegra

Oakland, CA

Sharif Bey

Syracuse, NY

Melissa Cody

Long Beach, CA

Alison Croney Moses

Boston

Jovencio de la Paz

Eugene, OR

Sharif Farrag

Los Angeles

Jordan Nassar

New York

Dance

luciana achugar

Brooklyn, NY

Ayo Alston

Chicago, IL

Jenn Freeman | Po’Chop

Chicago

Rosy Simas

Mni Sota Makoce, MN

Pramila Vasudevan

St. Paul, MN

Viveca Vázquez

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Netta Yerushalmy

New York

Wondertwins

Boston

Film

Assia Boundaoui

Bridgeview, IL, and Chicago

Elegance Bratton

Baltimore

Ekwa Msangi

Brooklyn, NY

Diane Paragas

Brooklyn, NY

Keisha Rae Witherspoon

Miami

Media

American Artist

New York

Salome Asega

New York

Critical Design Lab

Nashville; Troy, NY; and Lenapehoking (Brooklyn, NY)

Andy Slater

Berwyn, IL

Music

JJJJJerome Ellis

Virginia Beach, VA

Kenny Endo

Honolulu

Jin Hi Kim

Bridgeport, CT

Laura Ortman

Brooklyn, NY

Jeff Parker

Altadena, CA

Qacung

Bethel, AK

Martha Redbone

Brooklyn, NY

Craig Taborn

Brooklyn, NY

Theater & Performance

Nataki Garrett

Ashland, OR

Marga Gomez

San Francisco

Lars America Jan

Los Angeles

Machine Dazzle

New York

DeLanna Studi

Cherokee Nation, OK

Traditional Arts

César Castro, Jarochelo

Los Angeles

Peggie L Hartwell

Summerville, SC

Karen Ann Hoffman

Stevens Point, WI

Las Imaginistas

Rio Grande Delta Carrizo Comecrudo Territory Maiza, Brownsville, TX

Brett Ratliff

Lexington, KY

Marty Two Bulls Jr.

Rapid City, SD

Peter Williams

Sitka, AK

Visual Art

Andrea Carlson

Chicago

Robert Andy Coombs

Miami

Jorge González Santos

Borikén, Puerto Rico

Lonnie Holley

Atlanta

Nicole Marroquin

Chicago

Olu Oguibe

Vernon Rockville, CT

Jordan Weber

Cambridge, MA

Peter Williams

Wilmington, DE

Writing

Chen Chen

Waltham, MA

Kiese Laymon

Oxford, MS

Dawn Lundy Martin

Pittsburgh

Leroy F. Moore Jr.

Los Angeles

Emmy Pérez

McAllen, TX

Grace Talusan

Boston

