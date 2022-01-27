United States Artists Announces 2022 Fellowships
Chicago-based nonprofit United States Artists (USA) on Thursday announced sixty-three recipients of its 2022 fellowships. Each will receive $50,000, no strings attached. The honorees—working across the disciplines of architecture and design, craft, dance, film, media, music, theater and performance, traditional arts, visual art, and writing—together comprise the organization’s largest class of fellows whose work represents what USA cast as “a growing commitment to elevating and amplifying underrepresented voices.”
“These sixty-three fellows are representative of the magnificent range of disciplines and diversity of our nation’s artists,” said USA board chair Ed Henry in a statement. USA has awarded more than $36 million in support to more than 750 artists since its founding sixteen years ago.
The 2022 fellowship winners represent twenty-three states and Puerto Rico. Of this year’s cohort, 20 percent are Native and Indigenous. Among these are painter Andrea Carlson (Ojibwe), textile artist Melissa Cody (Dine’), musician Laura Ortman (White Mountain Apache), and artist and educator Marty Two Bulls Jr. (Oglala Sioux). Seventeen percent are disabled, including Robert Andy Coombs, who characterizes himself as a “gay quadriplegic photographer” and poet and musician JJJJJerome Ellis, a self-described “blk disabled animal, stutterer, and artist.”
In the category of Architecture and Design, a field in which practitioners of color have long been woefully underrepresented, many winners are BIPOC, including Nina Cooke John, whose glowing red-metal Point of Action graced Manhattan’s Flatiron Plaza as the Covid-19 crisis entered the first icy months of winter 2020. Another winner in this category is SO – IL (Jing Liu and Florian Idenburg), who recently remade a former plumbing-supply warehouse into Brooklyn’s sleek and minimalist Amant Foundation.
“The 2022 USA Fellows were selected for their remarkable artistic vision, their commitment to community — both in their specific communities and their discipline at large — and the potential to influence future generations,” said USA program director Lynnette Miranda in a statement.
The complete list of fellows is below.
Architecture & Design
Germane Barnes
Miami
Nina Cooke John
Montclair, NJ
Design Earth
Cambridge, MA
Dream The Combine (Jennifer Newsom and Tom Carruthers)
Minneapolis and Ithaca, NY
SO – IL (Jing Liu and Florian Idenburg)
Brooklyn, NY
Craft
Indira Allegra
Oakland, CA
Sharif Bey
Syracuse, NY
Melissa Cody
Long Beach, CA
Alison Croney Moses
Boston
Jovencio de la Paz
Eugene, OR
Sharif Farrag
Los Angeles
Jordan Nassar
New York
Dance
luciana achugar
Brooklyn, NY
Ayo Alston
Chicago, IL
Jenn Freeman | Po’Chop
Chicago
Rosy Simas
Mni Sota Makoce, MN
Pramila Vasudevan
St. Paul, MN
Viveca Vázquez
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Netta Yerushalmy
New York
Wondertwins
Boston
Film
Assia Boundaoui
Bridgeview, IL, and Chicago
Elegance Bratton
Baltimore
Ekwa Msangi
Brooklyn, NY
Diane Paragas
Brooklyn, NY
Keisha Rae Witherspoon
Miami
Media
American Artist
New York
Salome Asega
New York
Critical Design Lab
Nashville; Troy, NY; and Lenapehoking (Brooklyn, NY)
Andy Slater
Berwyn, IL
Music
JJJJJerome Ellis
Virginia Beach, VA
Kenny Endo
Honolulu
Jin Hi Kim
Bridgeport, CT
Laura Ortman
Brooklyn, NY
Jeff Parker
Altadena, CA
Qacung
Bethel, AK
Martha Redbone
Brooklyn, NY
Craig Taborn
Brooklyn, NY
Theater & Performance
Nataki Garrett
Ashland, OR
Marga Gomez
San Francisco
Lars America Jan
Los Angeles
Machine Dazzle
New York
DeLanna Studi
Cherokee Nation, OK
Traditional Arts
César Castro, Jarochelo
Los Angeles
Peggie L Hartwell
Summerville, SC
Karen Ann Hoffman
Stevens Point, WI
Las Imaginistas
Rio Grande Delta Carrizo Comecrudo Territory Maiza, Brownsville, TX
Brett Ratliff
Lexington, KY
Marty Two Bulls Jr.
Rapid City, SD
Peter Williams
Sitka, AK
Visual Art
Andrea Carlson
Chicago
Robert Andy Coombs
Miami
Jorge González Santos
Borikén, Puerto Rico
Lonnie Holley
Atlanta
Nicole Marroquin
Chicago
Olu Oguibe
Vernon Rockville, CT
Jordan Weber
Cambridge, MA
Peter Williams
Wilmington, DE
Writing
Chen Chen
Waltham, MA
Kiese Laymon
Oxford, MS
Dawn Lundy Martin
Pittsburgh
Leroy F. Moore Jr.
Los Angeles
Emmy Pérez
McAllen, TX
Grace Talusan
Boston