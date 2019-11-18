University of Virginia’s Fralin Museum of Art Announces Curatorial Appointments

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia (UVA) in Charlottesville has named Laura Minton curator of exhibitions. Minton comes to the institution from the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, where she served as a curatorial assistant in the department of prints and drawings. As the newest senior member of the Fralin’s curatorial team, Minton will be responsible for organizing the museum’s exhibition program and scholarly projects.

The institution also promoted curatorial assistant Hannah Cattarin to assistant curator. During her tenure at the museum, Cattarin helped with a rehang of the entire collection to display more works by women artists. She also organized the exhibition “Otherwise,” which examines the influence LGBTQ culture has had on modern and contemporary art and is on view until January 5, 2020. Prior to joining the Fralin, she served as a curatorial assistant in the UB Art Galleries at the University of Buffalo.

“Laura Minton and Hannah Cattarin are deeply engaged in the values of inclusion, excellence, and diversity that are central to the Fralin’s mission,” said director Matthew McLendon. “I look forward to collaborating with both of them on a range of dynamic and articulate museum initiatives that will foster meaningful conversations with UVA’s students, faculty and broader community, about the world we share.”

