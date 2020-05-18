Untitled, Art Turns to Virtual Reality to Present Next Edition

Untitled, Art has become the latest fair to announce that it will be holding a virtual reality edition in lieu of a physical one. While many fairs and galleries had digital platforms before the outbreak of Covid-19, the rapid spread of the virus and subsequent lockdowns have forced them to expand their digital offerings at a rapid pace. The fair has partnered with Artland to launch the VR event this summer.

A release announcing details about the digital fair claims it will be a fully immersive and interactive experience created with cutting-edge architectural modeling, gaming, and e-commerce technologies. Showcasing forty participating galleries, the fair will be accessible twenty-four hours a day. Visitors will even be able to navigate fair aisles and view the works as they would have been installed in the exhibitors’ booths.

For buyers, the sales platform boasts of “Buy Now” and instant messaging features, made possible by Untitled, Art’s global financial partner, Escrow, and for participants, the fair has set up a commission-based pricing structure that aims to minimize up-front costs. Exhibitors have two choices in booth size—200 square feet, which is priced at $1,000, or 400 square feet, priced at $3,000. The commission structure will also be on a sliding scale based on sales. According to the fair, the participation fees go toward the dedicated IT support needed to keep the fair running smoothly.

“This platform, the only virtual reality experience available in the art market, is something we have been hard at work on with Artland for nearly a year now and have decided to launch it earlier than intended in an effort to help reinvigorate the global art economy,” said Jeffrey Lawson, founder of Untitled, Art. “Not only have we created an original and innovative virtual experience that is as close to being at Untitled, Art Miami Beach as virtually possible, but we are also providing our clients with a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform at a time when they need it the most.” The full list of exhibitors will be announced in the coming weeks.

