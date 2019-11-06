US Museums to Organize More Shows by Women Artists in Run-Up to 2020 Presidential Election

The Feminist Art Coalition (FAC), a new grassroots organization, is teaming up with more than fifty museums to organize feminist art exhibitions, performances, and other programming in the months leading up to the US presidential election. Founded by Apsara DiQuinzio, the senior curator of modern and contemporary art at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, the initiative “seeks to generate cultural awareness of feminist thought, experience, and action.”

“The idea, for me, really came out of the election of Donald Trump and feeling this urgent need to do something,” DiQuinzio told the Art Newspaper. The curator was inspired to launch the platform following the 2017 Women’s March, which drew at least 470,000 people to Washington, DC, and is using the model of Getty’s Pacific Standard Time, a regional collaboration of arts institutions across Southern California, as a point of departure. DiQuinzio received a $50,000 curatorial grant from the Warhol Foundation in 2017 to hold a roundtable on feminist curatorial practices at BAMPFA in April 2018, at which point she began pitching the project to arts institutions nationwide.

Among the museums participating in the three-month campaign are the Hammer Museum and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, which will jointly present “Witch Hunt,” a survey of mid-career feminist artists; the Brooklyn Museum, which is organizing a retrospective of the work of Lorraine O’Grady; the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, which will stage the first museum survey dedicated to the work of Deana Lawson; and the Pérez Art Museum Miami, which will mount the group show “My Body, My Rules.”

In addition, DiQuinzio will curate “New Time: Art and Feminisms in the Twenty-first Century” at BAMFA. The exhibition will showcase the work of around seventy artists and will be organized thematically in order to explore a number of concepts including activism, labor, domesticity, and feminist utopias. With the launch of the Feminist Art Coalition, whose website only went live yesterday, DiQuinzio hopes the nationwide commitment to exhibiting women artists will continue to gain momentum.

