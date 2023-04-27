Valparaiso University’s Brauer Museum Sued over Plan to Deaccession

The Brauer Museum of Art is being sued by its founding director and a major donor over its plan to deaccession three major works of art—the cream of its collection—to pay for improvements to freshman dormitories for Valaparaiso University, of which it is a part. The institution had hoped to offload Frederic E. Church’s 1865 Mountain Landscape, Childe Hassam’s 1914 The Silver Veil and the Golden Gate, and Georgia O’Keeffe’s 1930 Rust Red Hills, which are together valued at roughly $20 million, in order to outfit the dorms with what Valparaiso president Jose D. Padilla characterized as the “amenities and features that prospective students value and expect.”

Richard Brauer, the inaugural director of the Valparaiso University Art Museum, since renamed in his honor, filed suit April 24 at the Porter County Superior Court in Indiana. Brauer has said that he wants his name removed from the museum if the sale goes through. Joining him in the suit is Philipp Brockington, professor emeritus of law at Valparaiso and a benefactor of the Brockington Reeve Endowment Fund, which was set up to “acquire, restore and preserve” artworks for the Brauer Museum. Named in the suit are the university, Padilla, and Indiana state attorney general Todd Rokita. The Art Newspaper, which broke the news with an extensive report on the matter, notes that Rokita is named not because he is affiliated with the potential sale or because he is accused of any wrongdoing, but because it is the duty of the state AG to ensure that charitable corporations comply with legal requirements and see that their assets are properly managed.

The Church painting was part of a larger gift made by Percy H. Sloan in 1953, which contained a number of works made by his father, Junius R. Sloan, while the other two works were purchased with money from a trust established by the younger Sloan. On accepting the gift, the university agreed to display a certain number of the senior Sloan’s works at all times. No provision was made for deaccessioning. The suit accuses Padilla and the university of using the trust as “a mere ATM to be used irrespective of donor intent.”

The suit comes as museums nationwide struggle with deaccessioning, some hoping to buy new works by a more diverse range of artists, others in an attempt to pay for upkeep of their collections. Among the organizations that have publicly denounced this particular sale are the American Alliance of Museums, the Association of Academic Museums and Galleries, the Association of Art Museum Curators, and the Association of Art Museum Directors. As well, the school’s faculty senate last month voted to ask university officials to stop the sale on the grounds that it risks damaging the school’s brand.

ALL IMAGES